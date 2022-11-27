NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Kicked Off Miami Flight After Floating 'In And Out Of Consciousness'
New York Giants alum Odell Beckham Jr was escorted off of a Miami to Los Angeles flight this weekend after reportedly floating "in and out of consciousness" while seated and refusing to "put on his seat belt."
The plane was preparing to depart from Miami airport when law enforcement were forced to intervene after the flight attendants expressed major concerns about Beckham Jr.'s mental state.
On Sunday, November 27, police released a statement addressing the issue and clarifying that the football legend was neither cited nor detained by authorities for any wrongdoings following the incident.
"Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue," the statement read. "Upon the officers' arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused."
The memo explained the aircraft was then "deplaned" of all passengers and Beckham Jr. also exited "without incident." Directly after leaving the flight, he was taken to a "non-secure area of the terminal" and he was able to make other travel arrangements for a later time.
American Airlines released a statement of their own, noting: "American Airlines flight 1228, with service from Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX), returned to the gate before takeoff due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt. The customer was removed and the flight re-departed at 10:45 a.m. local time."
Beckham Jr.'s quiet departure from the plane and his subsequent walk through the ticketing area was quickly caught on film by several airport guests who recognized the professional athlete. Many similar videos of the surprising moment have since made their rounds on social media.
However, the NFL player was seemingly left frustrated by the incident and implied there was more to the story, taking to Twitter to declare he'd never "experienced what just happened" to him in his entire life.
"I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP," he added in a follow up tweet.