NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Kicked Off Miami Flight After Floating 'In And Out Of Consciousness'

On Sunday, November 27, police released a statement addressing the issue and clarifying that the football legend was neither cited nor detained by authorities for any wrongdoings following the incident.

"Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue," the statement read. "Upon the officers' arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused."

The memo explained the aircraft was then "deplaned" of all passengers and Beckham Jr. also exited "without incident." Directly after leaving the flight, he was taken to a "non-secure area of the terminal" and he was able to make other travel arrangements for a later time.