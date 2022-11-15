Odell Beckham Jr. Sues Nikes, Claims Brand Owes Him Over $20 Million

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Beckham alleged that after being approached by Adidas towards the end of his contract in 2017, Nike made a move to keep the professional athlete on its celebrity roster, which was within the brand's rights.

The lawsuit claimed that while Nike agreed to match Adidas' deal, the brand updated the fine print, which did not honor the original contract — and cost him around $20 million. The NFL star alleged that Nike's restructuring of the deal left the contract with little possibility to trigger a valuable extension.

In March 2022, Beckham alleged he was due around $2.6 million from Nike but received far less after the company allegedly withheld more than $2 million without any warning.

Beckham later learned that Nike accused the athlete of violating shoe and glove commitments when he altered his equipment at the end of the season and issued a statement on the alleged violations.