After spending years out of the public eye to raise her young brood, Suleman is opening the doors to her life once more in a new, six-part Lifetime docuseries.

In an exclusive video interview with RadarOnline.com, the mother-of-14 shared that with the last of her kids now teenagers, the time is right to address "misconceptions" that she said have followed her since their miraculous birth.

But she's not looking to become the next Kate Gosselin.

"I’ve declined reality shows since they were little," Suleman told us. "I thought as an adult I could handle exploiting myself, being exploited temporarily, shamefully adopting that caricature 'Octomom' in the past, but it took a toll.

"So if it was really damaging to me, I couldn’t imagine how detrimental filming children on an ongoing basis could be."

However, she did hint: "Since they’re older, maybe when they are adults, 18, maybe my answer will be different."