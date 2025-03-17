EXCLUSIVE: Octomom Natalie 'Nadiya' Suleman Teases Long Awaited Reveal Of Her Eight Kids' Father — 'The Public Deserve to Know the Truth'

Suleman told RadarOnline.com the time has come to reclaim her life from the various misconceptions and lies that have plagued her.

And the new docuseries is the first step: "The public deserves to know the truth about the past, about the present, about who we are as a family and who I was personally as a mother."

When she first found fame, Suleman was criticized for giving birth to now-16-year-olds Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Makai, Josiah, Jeremiah, and Jonah – especially considering she was already mother to Elijah, now 23; Amerah, 22; Joshua, 21; Aidan, 19; and 18-year-old twins Caleb and Calyssa.

But she wants to show the world that her kids are "healthy and well adjusted."

And while she wouldn't give away the big answer to the daddy question, she did tease several big reveals on the show.

As she admitted: "Maybe you’ll be satisfied by the answer, but we’re going to be sharing more and more."