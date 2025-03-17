EXCLUSIVE: Octomom Natalie 'Nadiya' Suleman Teases Long Awaited Reveal Of Her Eight Kids' Father — 'The Public Deserve to Know the Truth'
For years, Natalie 'Nayida' Suleman has kept the true identity of her octuplets' sperm donor a tightly guarded secret.
But in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the so-called Octomom hinted she may be ready to finally spill the beans.
Suleman became the first mother of surviving octuplets conceived through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer in 2009, earning her the "Octomom" nickname.
The 49-year-old also has six older children conceived through IVF, but she has never openly discussed their Octodad.
After years out of the spotlight, Suleman is back with a revealing six-part docuseries updating her life, and the lives of her now-teenage octuplets.
Still, the one question everyone wants to know remains who's the daddy.
Suleman told RadarOnline.com the time has come to reclaim her life from the various misconceptions and lies that have plagued her.
And the new docuseries is the first step: "The public deserves to know the truth about the past, about the present, about who we are as a family and who I was personally as a mother."
When she first found fame, Suleman was criticized for giving birth to now-16-year-olds Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Makai, Josiah, Jeremiah, and Jonah – especially considering she was already mother to Elijah, now 23; Amerah, 22; Joshua, 21; Aidan, 19; and 18-year-old twins Caleb and Calyssa.
But she wants to show the world that her kids are "healthy and well adjusted."
And while she wouldn't give away the big answer to the daddy question, she did tease several big reveals on the show.
As she admitted: "Maybe you’ll be satisfied by the answer, but we’re going to be sharing more and more."
Speculation has circulated that Suleman's sperm donor for the octuplets was allegedly a man named David Solomon, who is reportedly listed as the father on the birth certificates of the octuplets and her six older children.
However, she claimed to People that her six older kids had a different sperm donor than her octuplets. And other family members have said "David Solomon" was a fictitious name that she used on all of her children’s birth certificates.
After 13 years of staying out of the spotlight, Suleman has decided to break her silence regarding her motherhood journey, and has chosen the Lifetime docuseries to do so.
According to a description of the show: "With her octuplets turning sixteen this January and her other six children ranging from 17 to 23 years-old, Suleman has been out of the public eye for years and now, for the first time, Suleman and her 14 children reveal a much different life than the world has ever been privy to before."
The series also "follows the octuplets through their challenges and triumphs, growing up in the spotlight and their desire to move beyond their now secluded life."
In a special preview clip, Suleman shares: "I'd love to explain what happened and why I became Octomom. I've always wanted to be a mom. I wanted a big family. When I set my mind to achieving a goal, you know, I achieve that goal. I think I may have overachieved with being a mom, though, a little too much there."