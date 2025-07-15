EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: 'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Drops Ultra Rare Photo With Her Children During 50th Birthday Bash — As Controversial Mom Prepares To Redefine Herself After New Documentary

On Sunday, July 13, Suleman took to Instagram to share a heartwarming snapshot of herself on a couch, flanked by eight of her children, showcasing their close-knit bond.

As the group smiled and surrounded their mom, birthday balloons floated behind.

Suleman captioned the sweet snap: "Couldn’t imagine spending my birthday anywhere but home, surrounded by loved ones.

"Thank you, kids, for making this day so special; and to my eldest (who are not in the photo per usual), thank you for the unique gifts, though I’m most grateful for your quality time and love.

"These moments I spend with you all each day make me so happy and blessed to be your mom. I love you."