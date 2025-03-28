EXCLUSIVE: Octomom Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman's Greatest Fear Revealed — That Her Teenage Kids Will Be Kidnapped By Sex Traffickers!

In the latest episode of her new docuseries Confessions of Octomom the group discuss how they stay private while living in the public eye.

Maliyah Angel explained: "Our mom is protective where we wouldn’t be able to go in a store alone, even though we are 15.

"And like other times where we would be taking the trash out, even though it was just a few steps away, like five of us have to be watching each other."

But brother Jonah said his mom is riddled with fear something could happen to them: "I feel like she wants us to have each other’s backs, because the crime rate of human trafficking is going up exponentially.

"She wants to protect us and make sure that never happens to us."