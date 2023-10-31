Songwriter Accusing Nipsey Hussle's Brother of Using Intimidation Tactics in Royalties Fight Shut Down in Court

Yasin asked for permission to revive her creditor’s claim. The court ruled that Yasin did properly serve Nipsey’s brother Sam, who is the administrator of the late rapper’s estate. As a result, her motion was denied.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Yasin filed a bombshell motion in court accusing Sam of playing hardball behind the scenes.

Following Nipsey’s murder in 2019, Yasin filed a claim against the rapper’s estate demanding a cut of the royalties for Nipsey’s song, Hussle & Motivation.