Songwriter Accusing Nipsey Hussle's Brother of Using Intimidation Tactics in Royalties Fight Shut Down in Court

Source: MEGA

Nipsey's family scored a small victory.

By:

Oct. 31 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

The songwriter who accused Nipsey Hussles brother of using intimidation tactics in a never-ending fight over royalties has been shut down in court.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has denied Tasleema Yasins plea for an emergency hearing.

Source: MEGA

The songwriter says she's owed money.

Yasin asked for permission to revive her creditor’s claim. The court ruled that Yasin did properly serve Nipsey’s brother Sam, who is the administrator of the late rapper’s estate. As a result, her motion was denied.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Yasin filed a bombshell motion in court accusing Sam of playing hardball behind the scenes.

Following Nipsey’s murder in 2019, Yasin filed a claim against the rapper’s estate demanding a cut of the royalties for Nipsey’s song, Hussle & Motivation.

Source: MEGA

The matter was initially resolved in early 2022.

Yasin claimed to have helped the rapper write and perform the track. She said the two wrote the track in 2016 but it wasn’t released until months before his death.

Yasin and Nipsey’s brother went back and forth for months before reaching a settlement in March 2022. Yasin dropped her creditor’s claim because of the deal.

Source: MEGA

Nipsey left behind his daughter Emani and son Kross.

Nipsey Hussle

However, in her recent motion, Yasin claimed Sam has not held up his end of the settlement.

“Regrettably, the opposing party has thus far delayed the fulfillment of their obligations under the contract, and consequently, they are in breach of its terms,” she said in court documents.

“The original agreement with the Estate is deemed void due to multiple breaches. Ms. Yasin no longer seeks enforcement of this breached agreement. Instead, she is seeking damages as a result of these breaches and wishes to negotiate a new agreement that will protect her interests moving forward,” she said.

Yasin said Sam has failed to pay her properly and hasn’t provided accurate accounting.

Source: MEGA

Nipsey and his daughter Emani.

The songwriter said she tried to work out things privately with Sam but he allegedly crossed a line during conversations.

Yasin said the two spoke in May 2023 to try to resolve their issues.

The songwriter said Sam was “extremely hostile” and ended up using “profanity, insults and derogatory language directed” towards her.

She said he began to employ “pressure tactics such as threats, intimidation, verbal abuse, insults, gaslighting” and other alleged tactics.

Yasin said Sam hung up on her.

Nipsey was murdered on March 31, 2019, in Los Angeles. He is survived by his daughter Emani and son Kross, who he shared with Lauren London.

Recently, Nipsey’s family scored a victory in their battle for guardianship of Emani.

