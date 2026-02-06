EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Warned to Shut Down Keith Urban's 'Desperate' Bid to Woo Her Back
Keith Urban is allegedly having major regrets about his split from Nicole Kidman, but her friends are urging her not to let him worm his way back into her life, as she's doing much better without him.
But despite being put through hell during their marriage, the 58-year-old Babygirl star still has a soft spot for the country crooner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Friends Fear Reunion Disaster
"Nicole has been putting on a brave face, but everyone close to her knows she still loves Keith and misses him," said a source who added she's heard he's been telling mutual friends he wouldn't mind giving the marriage another go.
"He's done a real 180 the last few weeks and has started saying how much he regrets the breakup," the source added. "Her friends are terrified she's going to get sucked back in and are begging her not to let nostalgia cloud her judgment."
Since Nicole filed for divorce on Sept. 30 after 19 years of marriage, Keith, 58, has been exceptionally busy, filming the second season of the CBS talent show The Road with Blake Shelton, performing in Las Vegas, where he has a long-running residency, and playing for President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
Lonely Keith Without His Family
But without Kidman and their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, he's been feeling lonely and exhausted, especially after she took them to Australia for the Christmas holidays instead of spending them in Nashville together as a family like they had agreed.
According to the source: "He didn't kick up a fuss about the change of plans and was a real gentleman about it, which definitely softened her heart towards him."
But sources also noted she has begun to enjoy life now that she doesn't constantly have to try to placate him or worry that he'll relapse after recovering from drug and alcohol addictions in 2006.
Friends Fear Old Patterns
"She spent so many years tying herself into knots trying to make Keith happy, and now she's finally free to put herself first," said an insider.
"She's made huge strides since they split, and her friends are determined not to let her slide back into old patterns. They don't want to see her lose herself all over again trying to save him, but there's only so much they can do to stop her," the insider added.