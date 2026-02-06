Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Nicole Kidman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Warned to Shut Down Keith Urban's 'Desperate' Bid to Woo Her Back

Nicole Kidman has been warned to shut down Keith Urban's 'desperate' bid to win her back.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman has been warned to shut down Keith Urban's 'desperate' bid to win her back.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Keith Urban is allegedly having major regrets about his split from Nicole Kidman, but her friends are urging her not to let him worm his way back into her life, as she's doing much better without him.

But despite being put through hell during their marriage, the 58-year-old Babygirl star still has a soft spot for the country crooner, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends Fear Reunion Disaster

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Keith Urban is said to regret the split as friends urge Nicole Kidman not to let him back into her life.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban is said to regret the split as friends urge Nicole Kidman not to let him back into her life.

Article continues below advertisement

"Nicole has been putting on a brave face, but everyone close to her knows she still loves Keith and misses him," said a source who added she's heard he's been telling mutual friends he wouldn't mind giving the marriage another go.

"He's done a real 180 the last few weeks and has started saying how much he regrets the breakup," the source added. "Her friends are terrified she's going to get sucked back in and are begging her not to let nostalgia cloud her judgment."

Since Nicole filed for divorce on Sept. 30 after 19 years of marriage, Keith, 58, has been exceptionally busy, filming the second season of the CBS talent show The Road with Blake Shelton, performing in Las Vegas, where he has a long-running residency, and playing for President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Article continues below advertisement

Lonely Keith Without His Family

Article continues below advertisement
Blake Shelton is filming with Urban on CBS talent show 'The Road' as the latter stays busy post-divorce.
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton is filming with Urban on CBS talent show 'The Road' as the latter stays busy post-divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

But without Kidman and their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, he's been feeling lonely and exhausted, especially after she took them to Australia for the Christmas holidays instead of spending them in Nashville together as a family like they had agreed.

According to the source: "He didn't kick up a fuss about the change of plans and was a real gentleman about it, which definitely softened her heart towards him."

But sources also noted she has begun to enjoy life now that she doesn't constantly have to try to placate him or worry that he'll relapse after recovering from drug and alcohol addictions in 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends Fear Old Patterns

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Britney Spears

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Fears! How Pop Star Car-Crash is at Center of Huge New Worries Over Her Mental Health After She Declared She's 'Scared' of Her Family

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and siblings

Savannah Guthrie's Silent Signals: NBC Host Appears 'Threatened' In Emotional Plea Video, Body Language Expert Claims — as Her Speech Suggests 'She Believes Mom Nancy Is Still Alive'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Playing for Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago is part of Urban's packed schedule following the separation.
Source: MEGA

Playing for Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago is part of Urban's packed schedule following the separation.

"She spent so many years tying herself into knots trying to make Keith happy, and now she's finally free to put herself first," said an insider.

"She's made huge strides since they split, and her friends are determined not to let her slide back into old patterns. They don't want to see her lose herself all over again trying to save him, but there's only so much they can do to stop her," the insider added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.