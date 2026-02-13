'Time to Do Some Work on Yourself': HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Gets Eviscerated for Claiming She's 'Not the Victim' After Getting Caught Saying the 'N Word' on Tape

Curtis took to her Instagram on February 12 to issue an emotional reply to the clip.

Fired HGTV star Nicole Curtis was eviscerated after she claimed she's "not the victim" in response to RadarOnline.com revealing a never-before-seen video of her using the "N word."

Over a picture of bricks, the disgraced reality star explained this "isn't a post" she ever thought she'd be writing and that she had "drafted" it "more times" than she could count, but "nothing seems to be enough."

"There is anger, there is hate, there is pain. I’m here to take it," she shared. "I haven't been hiding, ignoring, waiting for this to pass. I’ve just been playing this all over and over again and watching the video and having this all out together to say the right thing, do the right thing after doing the wrongest of wrongs."

Curtis, 49, went on to declare she is "sorry" and "filled with remorse and regret" as much as she was "one second after that word was said 4 years ago in 2022."

She then insisted people are getting a "limited view," as what's been shown is her "footage that was stolen" and then "manipulated and edited" to "coincide" with her return to TV "to create this chaos of hate, anger, disappointment."

"I make no excuse for this," she added. "I am not (a) victim. Nothing I say or do will take that moment 4 years ago away. I know it was wrong. This will never happen again."