Nicolas Cage's Son Wants The Mother of His Two Daughters to Pay His Legal Fees in Child Support Court Drama
Nicolas Cage’s son is asking a judge to force his estranged wife – the mother of his two daughters – to pay for his legal fees in their long-running court battle over child support, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Weston Cage Coppola made the bizarre request in court documents seeking to overturn a July order awarding his ex-wife, Hila, $32k for legal fees. He also requested that his ex taps into the $130k she allegedly “stole from me” to pay all his court costs.
Weston, whose National Treasure movie star dad is worth an estimated $25 million, claims he’s living check to check earning about $5,800 a month from a trust fund. But the income dramatically shrinks to a paltry $2,460 after he pays a legal debt and distributes child support payments to the mothers of his four children.
“I cannot afford to pay any of the Petitioner’s legal fees, whereas she has the capability of paying for her fees and mine, not only through her advanced degrees and licenses, but from the money she took,” Weston stated in court documents filed on August 17.
“Apply the money she stole from me towards her legal fees, which totals over $130,000.”
Weston, 32, included a May 26 L.A. Police Department “identity theft” report claiming an unknown suspect “used victim information to access (victim’s) bank” to pilfer $12,153 from his account in 2020.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the brutal court fight erupted earlier this year when Hila slapped Weston with a lawsuit demanding $4,634 in monthly child support to help raise their 2-year-old twins, Venice, and Cyress.
In past court filings, Hila has long maintained that Weston’s legal fight is secretly being funded by the Con Air actor and his mom, Christina Fulton. The Renfield actor has vigorously denied the claim through his attorney.
“Nic is allowing his son and the mother of his child to commit despicable deeds against his daughter-in-law and his granddaughters, despite my plea for him to talk some sense into Weston and his promise to ‘take care of us if Wes doesn’t,'" the desperate mom wrote in documents.
But Weston, an aspiring actor and musician, recently claimed the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has cut off his money supply.
What’s more, Weston admits he accidentally missed the July 19 hearing where L.A. Superior Court Judge Firdaus Dordi ordered him to pay his ex-wife $32k for her David and Goliath court battle with the Oscar-winning actor's son.
Desperate to reverse the order, Weston unleashed his financial woes in court documents and accused Hila of being a real estate agent rolling in the dough with a “very wealthy family” backing her up.
“(Hila) has the potential to earn exponentially more money than me at this time and income should be imputed to her in any calculations regarding attorneys’ fees,” he pleaded. “I have no formal education. I am an actor and musician living in the midst (of) a strike that has shut down our entire industry, and which will presumably last for another 6 months or more.”
To bolster his theft claims, Weston also included transcripts from a deposition where Hila admitted to lifting $57k from their bank account to pay off her brother, who allegedly fronted her the money to pay for their lavish wedding.
The spectacular shindig was attended by Weston’s great-uncle and Godfather director, Francis Ford Coppola, and great-aunt Talia Shire, who starred in the hit film Rocky. The extravagant affair was even featured in PEOPLE magazine.
Weston also accused Hila of allegedly using his name to obtain a Small Business Administration Loan for about $11k “without my knowledge or consent and did not share the proceeds with me.”
Weston then went for broke explaining to the judge that he’s just a regular schlub trying to get through life despite the Hollywood royalty that runs through his veins.
“My last name does not imply that I possess any additional funds, nor do I have access to any additional funds,” he cried in court documents. “I cannot afford to pay for (Hila’s) chosen lifestyle and desire to continue to litigate our divorce case, which I believe does not need a full-blown trial.
“(Hila) is relying on nothing but speculation and wishes, and this is not reality.”