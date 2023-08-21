Nicolas Cage's Son Wants The Mother of His Two Daughters to Pay His Legal Fees in Child Support Court Drama

Nicolas Cage’s son is asking a judge to force his estranged wife – the mother of his two daughters – to pay for his legal fees in their long-running court battle over child support, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Weston Cage Coppola made the bizarre request in court documents seeking to overturn a July order awarding his ex-wife, Hila, $32k for legal fees. He also requested that his ex taps into the $130k she allegedly “stole from me” to pay all his court costs.

Weston, whose National Treasure movie star dad is worth an estimated $25 million, claims he’s living check to check earning about $5,800 a month from a trust fund. But the income dramatically shrinks to a paltry $2,460 after he pays a legal debt and distributes child support payments to the mothers of his four children.