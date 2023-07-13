Nicolas Cage's Son Cries Poverty To Duck Child Support Fight, Blames Hollywood Writers Strike

Nicolas Cage’s son claims he cannot make additional support payments to the mother of his twin daughters because the Hollywood writer’s strike has left him without a job, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Aspiring actor Weston Cage Coppola asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to give him a Hollywood break in the legal battle with his ex-wife, Hila, who earlier this year slapped him with a lawsuit demanding $4,634 in monthly support to help raise their 2-year-old twins, Venice, and Cyress.

Weston, 32, blamed his financial woes on the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in their battle for better wages, health insurance, and improved working conditions.