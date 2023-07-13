Nicolas Cage's Son Cries Poverty To Duck Child Support Fight, Blames Hollywood Writers Strike
Nicolas Cage’s son claims he cannot make additional support payments to the mother of his twin daughters because the Hollywood writer’s strike has left him without a job, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Aspiring actor Weston Cage Coppola asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to give him a Hollywood break in the legal battle with his ex-wife, Hila, who earlier this year slapped him with a lawsuit demanding $4,634 in monthly support to help raise their 2-year-old twins, Venice, and Cyress.
Weston, 32, blamed his financial woes on the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in their battle for better wages, health insurance, and improved working conditions.
“There is currently a strike in my industry and my projects have been canceled,” Weston wrote in court papers filed earlier this month. “I have exhausted all avenues and have no further source of loans from family or otherwise.”
Weston also complained he can’t even afford to pay his attorney Philip J. Marr and owes the legal eagle about $9,600 in attorney fees.
He only has $378 in the bank — despite his Oscar-winning dad’s estimated wealth of $25 million.
The court filing will infuriate Hila who has long maintained that Weston’s legal fight is secretly being funded by the Con Air actor and his mom, Christina Fulton. The Renfield actor has vigorously denied the claim through his attorney.
Hila also charges Weston has not lifted a finger to help his children while allegedly pocketing a monthly trust fund-style check for $16,666.
“Nic is allowing his son and the mother of his child to commit despicable deeds against his daughter-in-law and his granddaughters, despite my plea for him to talk some sense into Weston and his promise to ‘take care of us if Wes doesn’t,’” the desperate mom wrote court documents.
“I am disheartened to see how he is ‘taking care of us’ by funding his son’s litigation to cut me off from any financial support.”
But financial documents also showed Weston only receives $5,800 a month from his family and voluntarily gives Hila $2k a month in support, plus additional childcare payments to the mother of his two sons in New Jersey.
He earned an average of about $3,000 a month as an actor but that has dried up since the Screen Actors Guild plans to join the writer’s union in shutting down Hollywood. He earned only $1,500 last month, court documents showed.