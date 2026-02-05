MAGA 'IT Girl' Nicki Minaj tells Prince Harry to 'Go Home Like E.T!' in Rant at Sussexes
Feb. 5 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Nicki Minaj has told Prince Harry to "go home like E.T" in a scathing rant at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The rapper, 43, shared her views about the controversial couple, who reside in California, in a new interview.
'I Think He Should Go Home'
And it appears she’s hardly a fan of Harry and Meghan Markle, much like Donald Trump, with whom she’s recently built up an unlikely rapport.
Minaj said: "Well... I think he should go home. Like E.T, he should go home. Go phone home and then go home," referring to the 1982 classic film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, about an alien trying to find his way back home.
Adopting a playful British accent, she added: "That's just me, darling. I have nothing but love for them."
The musician then professed her love for the royal family in general, noting Americans are particularly enamored with The Firm.
Minaj Express Bold Opinions on The Royal Family
She explained: "I just love the Royal Family, as if I know them. But I think us as Americans love the idea of the Royal Family so much. I was just like...urgh."
Minaj then expressed disapproval of the duke's decision to speak publicly about royal matters, saying: "I did not think he should have aired the family's dirty laundry."
But despite her criticism, the rapper emphasized she withholds judgment, acknowledging that outsiders cannot fully understand someone's motivations.
She explained: "People do things and you don't know why, and you don't know what's going on inside of them. So, I don't judge.
"But I was like, ah man, because I felt like I knew them in some way. So I was like, 'No, Harry, don't do that. You know better.'"
MAGA's Unlikely New Ally
Speaking in a fake British accent again, Minaj remarked: "You know what I mean. But he did what he did."
Minaj recently branded herself Trump’s "number one fan" after turning into an unlikely MAGA ally.
And she says witnessing Trump being "bullied" made her feel sympathy towards the president, as she, too, has received what the hitmaker believes was unfair criticism.
Minaj said: "If I’m being honest, President Trump... when I saw how he was being treated, over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it.
"I felt that a lot of that bullying and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years. And I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn't think he deserved it."
The Anaconda rapper elaborated on when she first started paying close attention to Trump's politics.
She said: "During the last (presidential) campaign... I saw something, and I texted someone I knew right away, and I said, 'This is a mistake.' And I also said, 'All of this is making me want to get into politics,'" without revealing what it was she saw.
"And then there was something that happened a few months ago that, if I wasn't going to do it before," she continued cryptically, saying when asked for specifics, "I don't want to talk about it."
"I will say, sometimes people can push you so much that they push you all the way into your next calling," Minaj added with a sly smile. "That's what happened with me."