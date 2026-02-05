MAGA 'IT Girl' Nicki Minaj tells Prince Harry to 'Go Home Like E.T!' in Rant at Sussexes

And it appears she’s hardly a fan of Harry and Meghan Markle, much like Donald Trump, with whom she’s recently built up an unlikely rapport.

Minaj said: "Well... I think he should go home. Like E.T, he should go home. Go phone home and then go home," referring to the 1982 classic film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, about an alien trying to find his way back home.

Adopting a playful British accent, she added: "That's just me, darling. I have nothing but love for them."

The musician then professed her love for the royal family in general, noting Americans are particularly enamored with The Firm.