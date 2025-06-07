EXCLUSIVE: Shockingly Frail Nick Nolte Feared to Be Stricken With Alzheimer's After Years of Wild Living 'Finally Catch Up' With Grizzled '48 Hrs.' Star

48 HRS. star Nick Nolte has been looking shaky and frailer than ever, with insiders saying loved ones are worried sick about the 84-year-old star and fearing the worst, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pictures showed the aging Hulk star could barely focus or walk straight on a recent outing with his wife, Clytie Lane, 47, and their daughter, Sophia, 17, in Malibu.

"His appearance has always been slobby at best, but now he's more out of it and looking lost and almost bumping into things," our insider said. "He's clearly not well and worry is spreading among friends and fans alike."