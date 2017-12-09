Nick Nolte Looks Like A Disheveled Santa Claus While Out With Daughter thumbnail

St. Nick In Malibu?

Nick Nolte Looks Like A Disheveled Santa Claus While Out With Daughter

The actor sports wild gray/white hair and beard on a windy day.

Nick Nolte resembled St. Nick of Malibu on Friday as he and daughter Sophie went to a pharmacy in his beachside city. The 48 Hrs. star, 76, could have passed for an off-duty Santa Claus with his scruffy gray and white beard, plaid shirt, reading glasses, and pink nurse-style scrub pants. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more!

Nolte looked unrecognizable from his movie heyday as he went to the drug store on Dec. 8.

The actor who starred in The Prince of Tides, The Deep, Down and Out in Beverly Hills and numerous other films appeared scruffy and rough while out with his daughter Sophie, 10.

Once named "the sexiest man alive," Nolte now could play Santa Claus at the mall, and he hasn't looked any better on his other recent outings.

Nolte, who married Clytie Lane last year, appears to have put on a lot of weight and has been sporting a big belly lately.

Nolte appeared uncomfortable in the Santa Ana winds that have plagued the greater Los Angeles area for days, which sparked ferocious fires in nearby Bel Air.

The actor has long looked disheveled, as Radar photos have revealed for months. Nolte also appeared in one of the most shocking celebrity mug shot photos of all time. On December 12, 2002, he pleaded no contest to charges of driving under the influence. The star was given three years' probation, with orders to undergo alcohol and drug counseling with random testing required.

Nolte is often seen around his Malibu stomping grounds. Photographers once caught him searching through trash cans.

The star doesn't appear to care about his odd appearance. On Friday afternoon, Nolte was sporting a blue plaid shirt and a pair of pink pants that looked like they could be part of a nurse's scrubs set! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

