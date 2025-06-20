Your tip
'Please Let Him Be Okay': Nick Carter Sparks Fears For Mental and Physical Health After Posting This Skeletal Selfie

Photo of Nick Carter
Source: @nickcarter/instagram

This selfie shared by Nick Carter left fans buzzing over his health.

June 20 2025, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Nick Carter has left fans buzzing over his mental and physical health after he shared a new selfie looking "scary" thin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Backstreet Boys star has been drowning in rape accusations, with Carter calling the recent claims, "nonsense."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Carter Ok?

Photo of Nick Carter
Source: MEGA

Carter's latest selfie has left fans concerned over his wellbeing.

On Wednesday, June 20, Carter took to Instagram to drop the selfie, which had him smiling and holding the bill of his cap. He captioned the pic: "Soaking up some Vegas heat before today's rehearsals."

The singer's skinny face led fans to share their concerns in the comments section, as one person wrote: "You're too thin! You have to eat a little more!"

Another asked: "Nick... Are you okay?" while a user begged, "Gain some weight!"

"He looks very unhealthy," a concerned follower added.

Article continues below advertisement

carter
Source: MEGA

"Gain some weight," fans begged the Backstreet Boys star following his 'scary' thing selfie.

In 2022, the performer referenced his weight and made clear he was "nowhere near where I would like to be," after dropping "20 pounds" from his "dad bod."

However, it is believed the stress may be getting to the 45-year-old after numerous women accused him of sexual assault. In April, Laura Penly, alleged Carter raped her and infected her with HPV in 2004, leading to her being diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer.

According to Penly's lawsuit, she met Carter when she was 19 years old and claimed they had a consensual relationship. However, she claimed during sexual encounters she asked the Everybody singer to wear a condom, but he allegedly refused and claimed he was "clean."

Article continues below advertisement

Carter Accused Of Sexual Assault

carter
Source: MEGA

The singer is also dealing with sexual assault allegations from numerous women.

According to Penly, during a visit to a Los Angeles apartment in early 2005, Carter allegedly threw her onto his bed and penetrated her vagina from behind even as she repeatedly said "no," and then allegedly told her to never speak of the "rape."

Carter allegedly reached out and apologized months after the incident, and asked Penly to visit him again. Penly claimed during this visit, the entertainer once again allegedly penetrated her as she repeatedly asked him to stop.

Penly claimed she was diagnosed with multiple STDs, including HPV, chlamydia, and gonorrhea, which she accused Carter of infecting her with.

She also alleged she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and had to have surgery, and suffered through cancer treatments.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the shocking allegations, Carter's legal team hit back in a statement, and said: "This is just more of the same nonsense from the gang of conspirators and their lawyers who continue to abuse the justice system to try to ruin Nick Carter."

"It's drawn from the same predictable playbook, lie in wait for decades until Mr. Carter is celebrating a professional milestone, then hide behind litigation privilege to make utterly false claims in an attempt to inflict maximum damage on Nick and his family," the statement concluded.

Shannon "Shay" Ruth and former Dream member Melissa Schumann also previously accused Carter of sexual assault.

Article continues below advertisement

carter
Source: MEGA

The 45-year-old has denied all allegations.

In response, Carter filed a countersuit, naming Ruth, Schuman, and Schuman’s father as defendants, and was looking for $2.5million in damages.

