Ex-'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes' Troubled Son Bryson Demands Prosecutors Turn Over Evidence as He Fights Felony Drug Charge

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes’ oldest son Bryson Bryant demanded prosecutors in his felony drug case turn over a series of documents and evidence — ahead of his upcoming trial. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bryant and his lawyer asked the government to turn over a list of potential witnesses they plan to call to testify.

Source: MEGA NeNe spoke out about her son's issues.

In addition, Bryant asked for copies of all his statements that the police recorded during questioning. “Defendant in the above-styled case demands any relevant written or recorded statements made by Defendant within the possession, custody, or control of the state as well as that portion of any written record containing the substance of any relevant oral statement made by Defendant, whether before or after arrest, in response to interrogation by any person then known to the Defendant to be a law enforcement officer or member of the prosecuting attorney's staff,” the motion read.

Source: INSTAGRAM Bryant with his son.

“In addition, Defendant demands any other relevant written or oral statement made by Defendant, before or after arrest, whether or not made in response to interrogation,” Bryant’s lawyer added. Bryant asked that he be allowed to examine, test and analyze any relevant evidence that is “within the possession, custody, or control of the Forensic Sciences Division of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Office of the District Attorney, or any other laboratory, office, or facility utilized by the State of Georgia.”

Source: GWINNETT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Bryant's mugshot.

Bryant’s motion asked the prosecutors to reveal agreements between the prosecution and witnesses. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Bryant was arrested on July 3 for felony possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II-controlled substance.

Police said the arrest went down in front of a home at 1 AM. Bryson was also hit with a misdemeanor “loitering/prowling” charge. While being questioned by police, Bryson told officers he was his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, who NeNe had with her late husband, Gregg.

A couple of days after his arrest, prosecutors added a charge of “giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.” Bryant’s arrest triggered a probation violation in a separate criminal case — which led to him being thrown in jail for three months.

Source: MEGA NeNe's son was released from jail in October after his recent arrest triggered a probation violation in another case.

He was released from jail on October 5. Now, Bryant appears ready to handle his new charges. As we first reported, recently, Bryant was sued by his ex over unpaid child support. His ex demanded he be thrown in jail unless he coughed up the money he allegedly owed.

NeNe previously spoke out about her son’s troubles. "He needs rehabilitation," Leakes said. "He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed."