Neil Young V Trump: Legendary Rocker Reveals He Fears He'll Be Barred From Getting Back into States By Vengeful Don If He Tours Abroad

RadarOnline.com can report the singer is worried if he tours outside the states, the current president "won't allow him to return or even put him in jail."

Neil Young has revealed he fears he'll be barred from getting back into the country by President Donald Trump .

The music legend, who is a dual U.S. and Canadian citizen , has his first European tour in six years coming up in about two months, and he's already expressing concerns for his return.

Young, 79, has been very vocal about his hatred for Trump and has even called him "the worst president in history."

Young wrote on his website on Tuesday: "When I go to play music in Europe, if I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket.

"That is happening all the time now. Countries have new advice for those returning to America. You can read about it at the CANADA Desk. If I come back from Europe and am barred, can't play my USA tour, all of the folks who bought tickets will not be able to come to a concert by me.

"That’s right folks, if you say anything bad about Trump or his administration, you may be barred from re-entering USA.

"If you are Canadian. If you are a dual citizen like me, who knows? We’ll all find that out together."