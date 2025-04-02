Neil Young V Trump: Legendary Rocker Reveals He Fears He'll Be Barred From Getting Back into States By Vengeful Don If He Tours Abroad
Neil Young has revealed he fears he'll be barred from getting back into the country by President Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com can report the singer is worried if he tours outside the states, the current president "won't allow him to return or even put him in jail."
Young, 79, has been very vocal about his hatred for Trump and has even called him "the worst president in history."
The music legend, who is a dual U.S. and Canadian citizen, has his first European tour in six years coming up in about two months, and he's already expressing concerns for his return.
Young wrote on his website on Tuesday: "When I go to play music in Europe, if I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket.
"That is happening all the time now. Countries have new advice for those returning to America. You can read about it at the CANADA Desk. If I come back from Europe and am barred, can't play my USA tour, all of the folks who bought tickets will not be able to come to a concert by me.
"That’s right folks, if you say anything bad about Trump or his administration, you may be barred from re-entering USA.
"If you are Canadian. If you are a dual citizen like me, who knows? We’ll all find that out together."
Young, who called Trump the "worst president," questioned "freedom of speech" after receiving backlash and hate for vocalizing his issues with the commander-in-chief. characterized the situation as a threat to freedom of speech.
He wrote: "By these latest actions of our US government, it seems that those who speak out freely with their own opinions are now vulnerable to a non-existent Trump law. Then it seems to me that if you voted for Kamala Harris over Trump, that makes it possible for you to go to jail or be detained, punished in some way for not showing allegiance to what? How spineless is that?
"Trump is not be able to stand up to anyone who does not agree with his ideas? Remember, all months have 30 days."
"One country, indivisible, with Liberty and Freedom for all. Remember that? I do."
The 79-year-old rock legend plans to be touring in Europe in June and July.
He then plans to tour the United States with his band starting August 8 in Charlotte, and then a few weeks later, he has a performance scheduled on September 15 at the Hollywood Bowl.
Young, who endorsed Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris, in the last election, has even sued the president after he used his music during campaign rallies in 2020.
The singer first complained about Trump’s use of Rockin’ in the Free World on the 2015 campaign trail, but Trump’s team insisted they had a performance license to use the song.
Back in 2016, Young said he had "nothing against" Trump, adding: "He actually got a license to use it. I mean, he said he did, and I believe him."
The lawsuit was eventually dropped.