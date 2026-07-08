NBA legend Charles Barkley Risks Wrath of 'Swifties' By Revealing He Turned Down Wedding Invite Over Fears A-List Nuptials Would be a 'C--p Show'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the retired basketball star, 63, was grilled about the nuptials during a recent radio interview in which he confirmed Swift and husband Travis Kelce , both 36, wanted him at the ceremony held at Madison Square Garden .

NBA legend Charles Barkley claimed he turned down an invitation to Taylor Swift's star-studded wedding over fears the event would be a "c--p show."

But according to Barkley, he "politely declined" the request and risked the wrath of Swifties around the world by blasting the ceremony.

He said: "I don't go to weddings or funerals.

"But I did get an invite, and I politely declined because I thought it was going to be a c--p show."

Speaking on Unfiltered with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo on 97.5 The Fanatic, he continued: "I love Travis and Jason, and I've only met Taylor one time, but yeah, I did get an invite.

"But I said, that's just too much. I just want to hang out and play golf, and I don't want to dress up and all that other stuff.

"But I appreciate the invitation; it was pretty special."