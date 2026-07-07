'Is It a Personal Shot?': Travis Kelce Called Out by 'Friend of 10 Years' Over Taylor Swift Wedding Snub — Despite Couple's 1,000-Guest List

Former NFL star Taylor Lewan put longtime pal Travis Kelce on blast for leaving him off the 1,000-person guest list for his blockbuster wedding to Taylor Swift, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The nine-year Tennessee Titans vet, 34, went off on Kelce, 36, on his Bussin' With the Boys podcast on July 7, four days after the couple tied the knot in a star-studded affair at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

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Taylor Lewan Claimed He's Known Travis Kelce for a Decade

Source: Bussin' With The Boys/YouTube Taylor Lewan wondered what he did 'wrong' to miss out on an invite to pal Kelce's wedding.

Lewan said he could understand seeing Kelce's fellow tight end, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, and his wife, Claire, at the nuptials, but was baffled to learn the player's mom and mother-in-law were there as well. "They're close, but like, yo, we're boys....I've known you for over 10 years. We text and call each other," Lewan complained to his co-hosts. "I'm gonna take the high road, okay? But I'm just thinking, dude, I'm clearly doing something wrong in our friendship," the University of Michigan alum noted.

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Taylor Lewan and Travis Kelce Texted During His Wedding Festivities

Source: MEGA Taylor Lewan read off his most recent texts with Kelce.

Lewan then got out his phone and showed the text chain between himself and the Kansas City Chiefs star. "Friday: 'Congrats, amigo.' Saturday: 'Thank you, brother.' That's our last two texts to each other. It was me saying, 'Hey, bag secured. Congrats, amigo," he revealed. "He sends me a photo of him with, like, an old-guy edit that said, 'Till the wheels fall off.' Just boys going back and forth," Lewan shared about their conversation.

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'What Was the Thought Process For inviting People?'

Source: Bussin' With The Boys/YouTube Lewan recorded a voice memo for Kelce that he didn't end up sending.

Lewan proceeded to place a call to the future NFL Hall of Famer, telling him, "Travis, this is Taylor. Got you a little voice memo here on Bussin' With The Boys. Listen, I am so happy for you to tie the knot. I could not be more excited for you and your beautiful wife. I just want to know what the thought process was for inviting people, and how did that work? Because I'm seeing a lot of individuals on here, and I just wonder." "I just want to know how it all happened. Break it all down. Just let me know. All right. Hope you're good. Hope you're good," he added before laughing, "I don't know if we send that."

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Taylor Lewan's Co-Host Also Got Snubbed From Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding

Source: MEGA Will Compton just saw the couple at Tight End University in June, but didn't get a wedding invite.