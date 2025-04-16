Natalie Portman Lifts Lid on Hollywood's 'Pedophile' Obsession — As Actress Opens Up About Her 'Lolita' Phase and Being Ogled Over on Screen Aged 12

During the interview, Portman reflected back on her days as a young star and how that impacted her.

The actress first broke onto the film scene at just 13 years old as Mathilda in Léon: The Professional.

Portwood explained during the chat with Ortega: "I think there’s a public understanding of me that’s different from who I am. I’ve talked about it a little before—about how, as a kid, I was really sexualized, which I think happens to a lot of young girls who are onscreen. I felt very scared by it.

"Obviously sexuality is a huge part of being a kid, but I wanted it to be inside of me, not directed towards me. And I felt like my way of protecting myself was to be like, 'I’m so serious. I’m so studious. I’m smart, and that’s not the kind of girl you attack.' I was like, if I create this image of myself, I’ll be left alone.

"It shouldn’t be a thing, but it worked. But I think that’s the disconnect between me being stupid and silly in real life, and people thinking that I’m some really serious, bookish person. I’m not a particularly private person in real life—I’ll tell you anything—but in public, it was so clear early on that if you tell people how private you are, your privacy gets respected a lot more.

"I set up a little bit of a barrier to be like, 'I’m not going to do photo shoots with my kids.'"