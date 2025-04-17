Natalie Portman Explains to Jenna Ortega How to Survive Hollywood After 'Leon' Actress Opens Up About 'Lolita Phase' and Being Sexualized In Movies Aged 12

Portman, 43, had a chat with her co-star Ortega via Zoom, and the two discussed how to survive the business in a new interview with Interview magazine – and it all starts with having "people in your life who keep you on the ground."

The actress explained: "My parents always kept my feet on the ground, but later I had friends who would tell me something that no one else would, or they’d help me navigate the world. Everyone’s so nice to you when you’re an actor and it’s sometimes hard to see the signs that someone’s not a great person.

"When you have friends that can be like, 'Oh, they were really nice to you, but they didn’t even say hi to me,' it helps you navigate when you’re being pampered all the time.

"Also, a lot of people just turn into yes-people, which is not a good way to be a person in the world. You need a little feedback like 'It’s not cool when you do this' to understand how you can be the best possible person."