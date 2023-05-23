Your tip
Listen: NASCAR Racism Shame as Official Investigation is Launched Into Radio Hack on Bubba Wallace—' Go Back to Where You Came From You A******’

Source: mega
May 23 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

NASCAR officials have launched an investigation into claims that the Bubba Wallace team radio was hacked — and derogatory comments were made — following a race over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The hacker allegedly told Wallace that he was "not wanted" in the sport.

The alarming incident was not the first time Wallace, a Black driver, was subject to harassment. Back in 2020, a noose was found in his team's garage.

Despite heightened tension at the time, due to unrest across the county in response to George Floyd being killed by ex-cop Derek Chauvin, the FBI concluded its investigation and refused the label the event a hate crime.

Source: mega

Shortly after Sunday's race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina, a hacker gained access to the Team Wallace radio and spewed hateful messages across the airwaves.

According to Yardbarker, the hacker attempted to intimidate Wallace and told him, "Go back to where you came from, you a------."

Source: mega

Another messaged echoed the same tone as it was broadcasted across the channel, "Suck it, you’re not wanted in NASCAR."

Give past concerning events that targeted Wallace, the messages were quickly slammed as "racist."

One Twitter user called out NASCAR for their lack of action over similar incidents against Wallace.

Source: mega

"This was on Bubba Wallace's radio at the end of the race. It’s not the first time it’s happened. Could someone please ask NASCAR what it plans to do about its only black driver being harassed by racists?" asked the user.

Wallace was not the only Black driver in the sport, however, he was the only Black driver competing in the Cup Series.

While Wallace was no doubt targeted in the past, his interactions with press leading up to Sunday's race gave a potential explanation for the messages.

Source: mega

Wallace critics weren't appreciative of his direct response and dismissive nature when a reporter asked him if being booed after races affected his mentality.

"As long as you continue to live you life judging a book by its cover, that's who you are," Wallace told the reporter, as he noted he finished in fifth place and had a "good pay day."

During an interview with Fox Sports on Sunday, Wallace appeared to flip the bird as he scratched his face with his middle finger.

