Nancy Pelosi's Son Dodges Criminal Charges for Seventh Time in Alleged Money Laundering and Mail Fraud Scheme
The son of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has dodged criminal charges for a seventh time, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The latest criminal case to be linked to Paul Pelosi Jr., 55, centers on an alleged money laundering and mail fraud scheme involving a San Francisco home that he allegedly claimed he owned.
Real estate developers Bill Garlock and Gina Rodriguez are said to have cut plea deals with federal prosecutors and will be sentenced in March on money laundering and mail fraud scheme charges, according to the Daily Mail.
Federal prosecutors in San Francisco allege Garlock and Rodriguez duped investors into fronting over $1 million for real estate ventures to use the funds for their personal benefit, including to cover rent, loan repayments, credit card bills, and "horse-related expenses."
According to a 2022 indictment of Garlock and Rodriguez, the pair secured funds "by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises, and by means of concealment of material facts, including through the use of half-truths."
One of the real estate ventures pitched to investors by Garlock and Rodriguez was the renovation of a dilapidated property in San Francisco's Mission District, which Pelosi Jr. claimed to own 20%.
The property, situated at Utah and 24th Street, was at the center of another criminal investigation also involving Pelosi Jr.
In 2017, a bribery scheme involving the property led to the imprisonment of a city official and an engineering consultant following an FBI investigation.
According to the report, Pelosi Jr. was listed as the property's selling agent in 2017 when the home was sold to Feng 24th LLC, a company controlled by Rodriguez and Garlock, who federal prosecutors claim failed to list himself on company filings despite exercising "substantial control" of its operations.
While Pelosi Jr. sold the property to Feng 24th LLC, he appeared to maintain close involvement with the real estate venture, based on permit applications and the property manager.
In addition to his eyebrow-raising relationship with the property after its sale, Pelosi Jr. was sued in 2019 by Karena Fang, who claimed the ex-Speaker's son conspired with Garlock and Rodriguez to scam her out of ownership.
Pelosi Jr. wrote in an email to Fang about the property, stating, "I am list as the real estate agent for the transaction and have been working hard for you for over two years. In January 2016, you and your family made me an officer of Feng RE with a 20 percent ownership. As an officer and owner of Feng RE, I want the best outcome for your and your family."
Fang's civil lawsuit was ultimately dismissed on a technicality because she filed the case on her behalf instead of the company.
Pelosi Jr.'s involvement with the property was apparently on the FBI's radar. The 55-year-old's ex-girlfriend Nicole Bulick said the agents questioned her about his ties on three occasions — and business associate Naveen Singha also said he spoke with agents.
Still, no charges were filed against the former Speaker's son.