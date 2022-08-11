Busted! Nancy Pelosi's Son, Who Secretly Joined Her On Trip To Taiwan, Is Top Investor In $22M Chinese Telecom Company

Even more shocking is the fact that Paul Jr.’s multi-million-dollar investment in the Chinese company comes as Nancy works to tackle China’s corporate influence on the United States – something she has been campaigning for since 2020.

According to Daily Mail, the name of the Chinese telecom company is Borqs Technologies, and Paul Jr. is not only the second largest shareholder in the company but he also previously worked “in a board or consultancy role” for the telecom giant.