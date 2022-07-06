Nancy Pelosi & DUI Charged Husband Enjoy Italian Resort While Regular Americans Battle Staggering Economy & Rising Inflation

Nancy Pelosi and her embattled husband Paul were spotted enjoying an Italian vacation despite a slew of problems – both personal and political – the two are facing at home, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development just weeks after the 82-year-old House Speaker’s husband was charged with a DUI resulting in injury – and while America faces a staggering economy and rising inflation costs – the multi-millionaire couple were seen living it up with Andrea Bocelli and his wife at an Italian resort, Alpemare Beach Club, just outside of Florence.