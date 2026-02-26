Chilling 911 Caller Reported Seeing 'a Woman Hanging Out of a Car Window Screaming' the Night Nancy Guthrie Was Abducted

Along the way, Savannah and her siblings have released various statements on Instagram, with the latest one being on February 24.

In the clip, she shared it's been 24 days since Nancy was "taken in the dark of night from her bed" and that "every hour and long night" that has passed has been "agony."

She also shared her family is "worrying" about their mother and "fearing for and aching for her."

"And most of all, just missing her," she somberly added. "Just missing her. We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. Praying for her return. And we feel those prayers."

Savannah also addressed that Nancy may not be alive for the first time, claiming she "may be lost" and "may already be gone."

"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she heartbreakingly confessed. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."

Regardless of whether Nancy is alive or not, Savannah noted they "need to know where she is" and "need her to come home."