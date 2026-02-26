Chilling 911 Caller Reported Seeing 'a Woman Hanging Out of a Car Window Screaming' the Night Nancy Guthrie Was Abducted
Feb. 26 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
A chilling 911 caller reported seeing "a woman hanging out of a car window screaming" the night Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, was abducted, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On that same evening, a 911 call was made that ended with a dispatcher issuing an alert about a woman hanging out of a car, screaming.
The 911 Dispatch Audio
On the dispatch audio, they noted a caller was "advising they saw a female out of a vehicle window screaming."
"The vehicle was a dark gray or blue Chevy Malibu," they continued, adding there were no license plates.
They also claimed they were advised the woman they saw hanging out of the window was "wearing all black," and the "door was also open."
The location given by the 911 call was a mere three miles from Nancy's home.
Nancy Grace Discussed the 911 Audio
Nancy Grace brought up the dispatch audio on a recent episode of her show, asking if the 911 call was "connected" to Savannah's mother's disappearance.
"We don’t know," Grace stated. "But it’s close to her home around the time she was taken. We can't really discount anything."
Aside from the 911 call, there are large underground flash-drainage tunnels in the area where Nancy resides. They are currently being searched for evidence, or even if Nancy is being held there.
What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?
Nancy has been missing since February 1. She was last seen the night before, after going to dinner with her daughter and son-in-law.
The next morning, she was due to attend a friend's house to watch a livestream of a church service. When she didn't show up, her friend tried contacting her but was unable to reach her. She then phoned Nancy's daughter, Annie, to inform her of what was going on.
By the time Nancy's kids arrived at her home, Nancy was already missing, but personal items like her wallet, cellphone, and keys were left behind.
While some Nest footage from Nancy's security cameras depicted a man with a mask, gloves, and a gun in the holster of his belt, no suspects have been identified to date.
What Has Savannah Guthrie Said?
Along the way, Savannah and her siblings have released various statements on Instagram, with the latest one being on February 24.
In the clip, she shared it's been 24 days since Nancy was "taken in the dark of night from her bed" and that "every hour and long night" that has passed has been "agony."
She also shared her family is "worrying" about their mother and "fearing for and aching for her."
"And most of all, just missing her," she somberly added. "Just missing her. We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. Praying for her return. And we feel those prayers."
Savannah also addressed that Nancy may not be alive for the first time, claiming she "may be lost" and "may already be gone."
"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she heartbreakingly confessed. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."
Regardless of whether Nancy is alive or not, Savannah noted they "need to know where she is" and "need her to come home."