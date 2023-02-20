Outrage As MSNBC Broadcasts Guest's Shocking Tirade Calling Nikki Haley A 'Manchurian Candidate' Using Her 'Brown Skin to Launder' White Supremacy
MSNBC may have to do some damage control after a guest went off about 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley during an explosive tirade on Sunday night, sparking fury amongst viewers.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Daily Beast contributor Wajahat Ali did not mince words while chatting with host Mehdi Hasan about the Republican hopeful.
When asked if he would rally in support of Haley, a fellow child of South Asian immigrants, Ali doubled down on his stance and drew a hard line on the topic.
"To quote Zora Neale Hurston, 'not all skin-folk are kinfolk,'" he stated, making a bold declaration. "Nikki Haley instead is the Dinesh D'Souza of Candace Owens."
Ali accused Haley of using her heritage to aid in her political efforts, alleging that she is the "alpha-Karen with brown skin."
Haley was notably the first Indian American member of a presidential cabinet, serving in Trump's administration as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. for roughly two years.
"And for white supremacists and racists, she is a perfect Manchurian candidate," he continued.
Ali said he would not be applauding her along the way, stating "I'm just disgusted by people like Nikki Haley who know better" considering that her parents were the beneficiaries of the 1965 Immigration Nationality Act.
"What does she do? Like all these model minorities, which by the way, is the strategy of white supremacy — to use Asians in particular — as a cudgel against black folks," he alleged on the show. "Instead of pulling us up from the bootstraps, and pulling others from the bootstrap, we were taught to take our boot and put it on the neck of poor browns, immigrants, refugees, and black folks. That's what she did in her ad."
"I see her, and I feel sad because she uses her brown skin as a weapon against poor black folks and poor brown folks, and she uses her brown skin to launder white supremacist talking points," he said, claiming that no matter what Haley does, she will not get the unwavering support she is hoping for. "They'll never love you. It ain't worth it."
Amid her political aspirations, Haley has become a hot topic for many outspoken television personalities.
As we previously reported, CNN anchor Don Lemon found himself at the center of controversy for remarks on the presidential candidate, having since apologized to staffers and publicly after he said the 51-year-old was past "her prime" as a woman.
He made the remark, much to the dismay of his co-hosts, after Haley suggested politicians 75 and older should face mental competency tests.