Outrage As MSNBC Broadcasts Guest's Shocking Tirade Calling Nikki Haley A 'Manchurian Candidate' Using Her 'Brown Skin to Launder' White Supremacy

"What does she do? Like all these model minorities, which by the way, is the strategy of white supremacy — to use Asians in particular — as a cudgel against black folks," he alleged on the show. "Instead of pulling us up from the bootstraps, and pulling others from the bootstrap, we were taught to take our boot and put it on the neck of poor browns, immigrants, refugees, and black folks. That's what she did in her ad."

"I see her, and I feel sad because she uses her brown skin as a weapon against poor black folks and poor brown folks, and she uses her brown skin to launder white supremacist talking points," he said, claiming that no matter what Haley does, she will not get the unwavering support she is hoping for. "They'll never love you. It ain't worth it."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.