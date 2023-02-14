Mo'Nique Sounds Off About Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley's 'Backhanded' Compliments Over Stellar Film Performance After Being 'Blackballed' From Hollywood

"You then attempted to show a connection between my personality and me being blackballed, along with the fallout I had with Brother DL Hughley," she continued. "First thing, kids with their parents, criminals with the law, and slaves with their masters, get into trouble, and last time I checked, I don’t fit into any of these categories to get in trouble with anyone mentioned, do you two?"

Over the years, Mo'Nique had been vocal about her feud with Precious director Lee Daniels, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 that she was "blackballed" because she did not campaign for the flick more during the Oscar award season.

Mo'Nique won best supporting actress for her portrayal of an abusive mother and she and Lee have since confirmed they squashed any tension between them in April 2022.

