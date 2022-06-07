D.L. Hughley Goes NUCLEAR On Mo'Nique After 'Weaponizing' His Daughter's Trauma: 'Leave Room For The Food You Love So Much'

Hughley slammed Mo'Nique for making their feud — that reportedly heated up over a contract-related dispute — personal.

"You and your husband putting a man in my daughter's room when that is not what I said and weaponizing it and using it in a trite argument shows exactly how low you are," he continued. "[The feud] was about a contract. It was not. It was about an insult on my radio station. The question never aired. You know it never aired."

Hughley said she will "never" be on his show, adding, "You will never talk to my children. I will never have anything to do with you. You do not exist."