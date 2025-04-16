Your tip
Michelle Trachtenberg's Cause of Death Revealed After 'Harriet the Spy' Actress Was Found Dead Aged 39 Inside NYC Apartment

Michelle Trachtenberg's official cause of death has been revealed.

April 16 2025, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

Michelle Trachtenberg's official cause of death has been announced, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Harriet the Spy star was found dead in her New York City apartment on February 26. She was 39-years-old.

Trachenberg died of complications of diabetes mellitus.

Nearly two months since her sudden death, officials now say Trachtenberg died of natural causes.

According to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner, the 39-year-old died of complications of diabetes mellitus, per People.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Trachtenberg's mother went to her daughter's apartment near Columbus Circle around 8 A.M. and called 911.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found the Gossip Girl star unconscious and unresponsive.

At the time of her death, a source claimed Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant.

The medical examiner's office said Trachtenberg's family declined an autopsy, which meant her death would be labeled "undetermined."

Amid the shock of her passing, sources claimed the actress had recently undergone a liver transplant.

Another insider claimed she had been "really, really down emotionally" and told her inner circle she was "struggling."

Sources said Trachtenberg told close friends she was 'struggling' in the year before her death.

A source told the outlet: "She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling.

"She was pale, gaunt, very thin, and dealing with health issues."

In the months before her death, Trachtenberg hit back at "haters" who questioned her appearance and health on Instagram.

Concerned fans noted the Buffy star looked gaunt and "sick." Trachtenberg responded to several comments pointing out her "frail" appearance.

In one comment, she replied: "Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

In another post she said: "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition, no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar."

Concerned fans called out Trachtenberg's 'frail' and 'sick' appearance on Instagram.

Following her death, several former co-stars posted emotional tributes to the actress.

Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively shared a photo of Trachtenberg along with the caption: "This was the first day I met Michelle. She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%."

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Trachtenberg's older sister on Buffy, also shared a series of throwback photos with the actress.

She said of Trachtenberg: "Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you."

Gellar, 47, then quoted a line from an episode of the show in which her character sacrifices her life for Trachtenberg's, adding: "The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you."

Rosie O'Donnell, who worked alongside the actress in some of her earlier roles, said the news of her death was "heartbreaking."

She added: "I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped."

