Michelle Trachtenberg's Cause of Death Revealed After 'Harriet the Spy' Actress Was Found Dead Aged 39 Inside NYC Apartment

Nearly two months since her sudden death, officials now say Trachtenberg died of natural causes.

According to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner, the 39-year-old died of complications of diabetes mellitus, per People.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Trachtenberg's mother went to her daughter's apartment near Columbus Circle around 8 A.M. and called 911.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found the Gossip Girl star unconscious and unresponsive.