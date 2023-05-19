Juice Not Worth the Squeeze: Michelle Obama's Brand Fails Administration's Own Health Standards, Experts Claim

Michelle had lobbied for healthy school meals, but critics said that her attempt to offer kids something healthier than soda still isn't up to par with "non-nutritive sweeteners" in their beverages such as stevia leaf and monk-fruit extracts.

"She has been ill-served by advisers who convinced her to start by targeting 6-to 12-year-olds with a flashy, ultra-processed beverage that may not be any healthier than diet soda," nutrition professor Jerold Mande told the publication.

"Kids are also better off getting the intact fiber in fruit, rather than the processed fiber added to Plezi," said Bonnie Liebman, nutrition director at the Center for Science in the Public Interest.