'Frustrated' Michelle Obama Reveals Why She Told 'Rambunctious' Daughters Malia and Sasha She Was 'Done Parenting' When They Were Young Kids

Michelle, 61, recalled her daughters being around 7 and 3 at the time, and she was trying to get them to bed.

While she noted they were "usually great kids," on that particular night, she shared they were "rambunctious."

When "no one was listening," Michelle said she declared, "Well, that's it… I'm done parenting. You seem like you guys have this all figured out, and you can do this on your own. So have at it."

Malia, her oldest daughter, quickly did an about-face and apologized, acknowledging she doesn't know what she'd "do without" her mom.