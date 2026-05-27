EXCLUSIVE: Jacksons Finally Set to Spill Troubled Michael's Secrets — With Relatives Feuding Over How Much Dirt to Spill in Biopic Sequel

The family remains divided over how much of the late singer's past should be exposed.

Insiders pointed out the biopic deliberately concludes before the most controversial period of the Gloved One's life – when he faced child sexual abuse allegations during his final years.

The current film, Michael, ends on a carefully controlled high note: Jackson's triumphant 1988 Bad Tour performances at London's Wembley Stadium.

The screen fades to black with the words, "His Story Continues," paving the way for Part 2.

"That was intentional," a source said. "The movie avoids the ugliest chapters because Katherine Jackson and his children still have influence and control."

But a source said a sequel is almost ludicrous without delving into the history of sordid abuse allegations against the King of Pop, the 1993 civil suit filed by the family of 13-year-old Jordan Chandler and settled for more than $18million, and the 1994 criminal investigation that was later closed.