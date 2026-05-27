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EXCLUSIVE: Jacksons Finally Set to Spill Troubled Michael's Secrets — With Relatives Feuding Over How Much Dirt to Spill in Biopic Sequel

Michael Jackson was accused of giving children alcohol and pills.
Source: MEGA

The Jackson family is clashing over how much to reveal in Michael Jackson's biopic sequel.

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May 27 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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The anticipated Michael Jackson biopic has been a monster hit, earning the family a fortune.

Now, sources told RadarOnline.com the Jacksons are locked in an intense behind-the-scenes battle over whether to air Michael's dirty laundry in a big-bucks sequel.

"A lot of Michael's family members would sell him out tomorrow if they thought the money was big enough," one insider claimed. "The only people stopping that from happening are his mom, Katherine Jackson, and his kids."

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Family Left Divided

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Michael Jackson's biopic sequel is reportedly expected to tackle the singer's controversial final years and abuse allegations.
Source: DL1 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Michael Jackson's biopic sequel is reportedly expected to tackle the singer's controversial final years and abuse allegations.

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The family remains divided over how much of the late singer's past should be exposed.

Insiders pointed out the biopic deliberately concludes before the most controversial period of the Gloved One's life – when he faced child sexual abuse allegations during his final years.

The current film, Michael, ends on a carefully controlled high note: Jackson's triumphant 1988 Bad Tour performances at London's Wembley Stadium.

The screen fades to black with the words, "His Story Continues," paving the way for Part 2.

"That was intentional," a source said. "The movie avoids the ugliest chapters because Katherine Jackson and his children still have influence and control."

But a source said a sequel is almost ludicrous without delving into the history of sordid abuse allegations against the King of Pop, the 1993 civil suit filed by the family of 13-year-old Jordan Chandler and settled for more than $18million, and the 1994 criminal investigation that was later closed.

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Jackson Family Feud Brewing Quietly

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Katherine Jackson and Michael's children are reportedly fighting to protect the late singer's legacy amid sequel talks.
Source: CWB / ZOJ / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Katherine Jackson and Michael's children are reportedly fighting to protect the late singer's legacy amid sequel talks.

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Sources said matriarch Katherine remains fiercely protective of the legacy of her son, who died in 2009 at age 50 from an accidental anesthetic overdose.

Meanwhile, Michael's three children – Prince Jackson, 29, Paris Jackson, 28, and 24-year-old Bigi Jackson – are all determined to preserve their dad's image.

But family insiders said the story is different for extended Jackson family members who don't have the same access to Michael's estimated $789million estate.

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Jackson Family Tensions Explode Further

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Jermaine Jackson reportedly urged Paris Jackson to support the Michael biopic as Jaafar Jackson stars as the 'Thriller' singer.
Source: Tammie Arroyo/ AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Jermaine Jackson reportedly urged Paris Jackson to support the Michael biopic as Jaafar Jackson stars as the 'Thriller' singer.

"If Katherine and the kids were no longer standing in the way, there are family members who would absolutely participate in a second movie that told everything – because that's where the money is," another source revealed.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Paris has blasted the film, leading to a confrontation with Michael's brother, her uncle Jermaine Jackson, whose son Jaafar Jackson plays the Thriller singer in the film.

"This is finally our opportunity," Jermaine reportedly told his niece. "We must ride the wave."

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