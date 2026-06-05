Michael Jackson 'Never Forgave' Sister La Toya for Publicly Branding Him a Pedophile in 1993 Child Sex Abuse Scandal, King of Pop's Bodyguard Reveals 

"I will never forgive her for what she did back in the 90s. And I don't think Michael ever forgave her either," the Thriller hitmaker's longtime personal bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, confessed on The Art of Dialogue podcast. "I don't think you can."

Fiddes blasted, "That was quite harsh to go on national TV to accuse your brother that you believe he is a child molester."

Michael's confidant said anytime the two appeared together and looked to be happy was just show business:

"He just did that maybe to please his mom, and his father just to get on with life. You know, family fallout," Fiddes claimed.