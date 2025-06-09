EXCLUSIVE: 'Miami Vice' Veteran Don Johnson, 75, 'Got Facelift and Laser Treatment' in Plastic Surgery Overhaul To Stay Looking Decades Younger
Don Johnson has barely aged in the looks department according to fans, and it may be all thanks to going under the knife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Miami Vice alum's recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live left viewers buzzing as the actor still looks as young as he did on the popular crime drama.
Has Johnson Gone Under The Knife?
Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright, a cosmetic surgeon in Fort Myers, Florida, who has never treated Johnson, told RadarOnline.com the TV star may have undergone some work.
She explained: "Johnson looks impressively youthful for 75. Based on his recent appearance, it is likely he may have had a facelift. The skin on his mid and lower face looks especially tight, which is more than we would typically expect at his age without surgical intervention.
"However, his neck still shows some looseness, which suggests a more subtle or targeted approach rather than an aggressive full lower face and neck lift."
"His skin also appears remarkably clear, with minimal signs of sun damage, which could be the result of laser treatments or resurfacing procedures to improve tone and texture," Dr. Prado-Wright continued.
'A Bad Marriage Will Age You'
She added: "If he has had work done, it was done thoughtfully. He still looks like himself, just more refreshed."
Johnson once joked the secret to his looks is "marrying... and then marrying younger," and shared his best advice for those looking to stay looking good as they get older.
"Marry right! A bad marriage will age you," he said in a previous interview.
"You have to exercise, and do it a lot. How do you think I got six kids?" he added, and joked, "That I know of, anyway!"
Johnson has been married to Kelley Phleger since 1999.
Johnson's White House Adventures
Johnson touched on his wild times at the White House during his recent chat with Kimmel.
The late-night host presented Johnson with a snap of himself with Carter, Chuck Leavell, and Dickey Betts at an Allman Brothers concert in 1975.
According to the Knives Out actor, he was able to party with late presidents Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush.
"I don't remember that photo, but we were all stoned," Johnson said about the picture, which seemed to show Betts smoking.
Johnson did make it clear that Carter was not partaking in any drug activities, and explained: "Well, I don't know about (Carter). I don't want to cast any aspersions on the former president. God rest his soul," he explained.
Carter died on December 29, 2024.
However, Johnson did confirm smoking inside of the White House, and also revealed he was able to gamble with Bush at one point.
"(Bush) wanted to gamble when we played golf out at Camp David. And so I took his money," Johnson recalled during the interview. "I'll tell you something else: He's a trash talker, and he ran into a buzzsaw because so am I."
While Johnson only won "eighteen or twenty bucks," it was "the best 18 or 20 bucks you'll ever get," he joked.
Bush died on November 30, 2018, at the age of 94.