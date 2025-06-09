EXCLUSIVE: 'Miami Vice' Veteran Don Johnson, 75, 'Got Facelift and Laser Treatment' in Plastic Surgery Overhaul To Stay Looking Decades Younger

Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright, a cosmetic surgeon in Fort Myers, Florida, who has never treated Johnson, told RadarOnline.com the TV star may have undergone some work.

She explained: "Johnson looks impressively youthful for 75. Based on his recent appearance, it is likely he may have had a facelift. The skin on his mid and lower face looks especially tight, which is more than we would typically expect at his age without surgical intervention.

"However, his neck still shows some looseness, which suggests a more subtle or targeted approach rather than an aggressive full lower face and neck lift."

"His skin also appears remarkably clear, with minimal signs of sun damage, which could be the result of laser treatments or resurfacing procedures to improve tone and texture," Dr. Prado-Wright continued.