Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Murder

Accused Poconos Killer Mom Metallica Harrison, 27, 'Never Wanted to Get Pregnant' and Resented Son for Stealing Husband's Attention

The mother killed her husband and son at Great Wolf Lodge.
Source: TONYA GOSS/FACEBOOK; POCONO TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT

Metallica Rose Harrison allegedly attempted to commit suicide.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A potential motive behind Metallica Rose Harrison's alleged murder of her husband and son has been uncovered, RadarOnline.com can report.

Harrison was arrested on October 12 after allegedly fatally stabbing her spouse, Charles, and their 3-year-old son at a Great Wolf Lodge in Pennsylvania.

Article continues below advertisement

A Potential Motive Uncovered

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Charles' family said Metallica was "controlling.''
Source: GOFUNDME/MELISSA RIVERA

The victim's family claimed Harrison was 'controlling.''

Per reports, the victims’ family spoke to authorities following the murders.

Charles' loved ones claimed that, over the past few years, Metallica became increasingly "controlling" and "dominant" over her husband, restricting his access to his family, and that she "never wanted to get pregnant."

They said the control started around three years ago, near the time of their son's birth.

Charles' family noted they felt Metallica resented their toddler. The victim's sister said Metallica made remarks that their son took away time she had with Charles.

"Harrison made statements about the child taking away one-on-one time between her and Charles," according to the search-warrant application.

Additionally, April Thetga, Charles' stepmother, spoke to a publication about an "odd" move Metallica made shortly before the slaying: She allegedly "drained her husband's 401(k)" to pay for the Great Wolf Lodge vacation.

Thetga said the funds were also used to remodel their kitchen and buy a Christmas present for their son.

"It was definitely odd, but they'd taken their 401(k) out… There was nothing we could do about that," Thetga stated.

It was unclear whether the couple borrowed against the 401(k) or withdrew the money.

Article continues below advertisement

A Devastating Loss

A GoFundMe has been launched for the victims' family.
Source: GOFUNDME/MELISSA RIVERA

A GoFundMe has been launched for the victims' family.

Despite the motive, Charles' family is now dealing with the heartbreak of their loss.

"Chaz was a good guy whose whole life was centered around his wife and child. He meant so much to our family, and the pain of losing both him and my nephew so unexpectedly is hard to put into words," the victim's sister, Melissa Rivera, wrote on GoFundMe. "The funds from this fundraiser will help cover the expenses of putting Chaz and his son to rest, including a proper viewing and cremation."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Brutal Murder

Metallica tried to kill herself after allegedly murdering her husband and son.
Source: TONYA GOSS/FACEBOOK

Harrison tried to kill herself after allegedly murdering her husband and son.

Officers responded to Great Wolf Lodge on October 12 after receiving a call from a suicidal woman. Metallica called 911 asking for help committing suicide, explaining she couldn't find the right vein to stab herself, according to reports.

When cops arrived at Metallica's room, she told them her husband and son were dead "in the bed in the living room."

Charles was found stabbed multiple times on a mattress, and their toddler had one stab wound. In the bathroom, one butcher knife and a smaller knife were found.

As stated, Metallica also attempted to kill herself, but survived the attempt.

While in the ambulance to the hospital, she allegedly asked EMS for advice on how to succeed in a future suicide attempt.

"Every day, I work so hard. To be the best person, the best mother, the best wife. It wasn’t supposed to end like this," she allegedly told the EMS.

After being treated, the 27-year-old was taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility for murder.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Kohberger was supposed to appear in court this week.

Bryan Kohberger's First Court Appearance Abruptly Canceled Under Mysterious Circumstances — After Convicted Killer's Shocking Bid to Withdraw Guilty Plea

The teen's identity has not been revealed.

Boy, 14, Accused of Opening Fire on Middle School Staff Before Revealing Twisted Motive to Police

Investigators Obtain Evidence

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Detectives obtained evidence following the murder.
Source: POCONO TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT

Detectives obtained evidence following the murder.

Following the crime, detectives reportedly obtained 80 to 90 pieces of evidence from the Harrisons' hotel room.

Investigators were also granted a search warrant for the Harrisons' home. They obtained journals, records detailing their finances, a laptop, and knives resembling the murder weapons.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.