Accused Poconos Killer Mom Metallica Harrison, 27, 'Never Wanted to Get Pregnant' and Resented Son for Stealing Husband's Attention

Per reports, the victims’ family spoke to authorities following the murders.

Charles' loved ones claimed that, over the past few years, Metallica became increasingly "controlling" and "dominant" over her husband, restricting his access to his family, and that she "never wanted to get pregnant."

They said the control started around three years ago, near the time of their son's birth.

Charles' family noted they felt Metallica resented their toddler. The victim's sister said Metallica made remarks that their son took away time she had with Charles.

"Harrison made statements about the child taking away one-on-one time between her and Charles," according to the search-warrant application.

Additionally, April Thetga, Charles' stepmother, spoke to a publication about an "odd" move Metallica made shortly before the slaying: She allegedly "drained her husband's 401(k)" to pay for the Great Wolf Lodge vacation.

Thetga said the funds were also used to remodel their kitchen and buy a Christmas present for their son.

"It was definitely odd, but they'd taken their 401(k) out… There was nothing we could do about that," Thetga stated.

It was unclear whether the couple borrowed against the 401(k) or withdrew the money.