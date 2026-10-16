Accused Poconos Killer Mom Metallica Harrison, 27, 'Never Wanted to Get Pregnant' and Resented Son for Stealing Husband's Attention
Oct. 16 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
A potential motive behind Metallica Rose Harrison's alleged murder of her husband and son has been uncovered, RadarOnline.com can report.
Harrison was arrested on October 12 after allegedly fatally stabbing her spouse, Charles, and their 3-year-old son at a Great Wolf Lodge in Pennsylvania.
A Potential Motive Uncovered
Per reports, the victims’ family spoke to authorities following the murders.
Charles' loved ones claimed that, over the past few years, Metallica became increasingly "controlling" and "dominant" over her husband, restricting his access to his family, and that she "never wanted to get pregnant."
They said the control started around three years ago, near the time of their son's birth.
Charles' family noted they felt Metallica resented their toddler. The victim's sister said Metallica made remarks that their son took away time she had with Charles.
"Harrison made statements about the child taking away one-on-one time between her and Charles," according to the search-warrant application.
Additionally, April Thetga, Charles' stepmother, spoke to a publication about an "odd" move Metallica made shortly before the slaying: She allegedly "drained her husband's 401(k)" to pay for the Great Wolf Lodge vacation.
Thetga said the funds were also used to remodel their kitchen and buy a Christmas present for their son.
"It was definitely odd, but they'd taken their 401(k) out… There was nothing we could do about that," Thetga stated.
It was unclear whether the couple borrowed against the 401(k) or withdrew the money.
A Devastating Loss
Despite the motive, Charles' family is now dealing with the heartbreak of their loss.
"Chaz was a good guy whose whole life was centered around his wife and child. He meant so much to our family, and the pain of losing both him and my nephew so unexpectedly is hard to put into words," the victim's sister, Melissa Rivera, wrote on GoFundMe. "The funds from this fundraiser will help cover the expenses of putting Chaz and his son to rest, including a proper viewing and cremation."
Inside the Brutal Murder
Officers responded to Great Wolf Lodge on October 12 after receiving a call from a suicidal woman. Metallica called 911 asking for help committing suicide, explaining she couldn't find the right vein to stab herself, according to reports.
When cops arrived at Metallica's room, she told them her husband and son were dead "in the bed in the living room."
Charles was found stabbed multiple times on a mattress, and their toddler had one stab wound. In the bathroom, one butcher knife and a smaller knife were found.
As stated, Metallica also attempted to kill herself, but survived the attempt.
While in the ambulance to the hospital, she allegedly asked EMS for advice on how to succeed in a future suicide attempt.
"Every day, I work so hard. To be the best person, the best mother, the best wife. It wasn’t supposed to end like this," she allegedly told the EMS.
After being treated, the 27-year-old was taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility for murder.
Investigators Obtain Evidence
Following the crime, detectives reportedly obtained 80 to 90 pieces of evidence from the Harrisons' hotel room.
Investigators were also granted a search warrant for the Harrisons' home. They obtained journals, records detailing their finances, a laptop, and knives resembling the murder weapons.