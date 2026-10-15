Pennsylvania Woman Accused of Brutally Murdering Husband and Child at Great Wolf Lodge — Before Calling 911 for 'Help Committing Suicide'

Harrison told the 911 dispatcher that "she needed help committing suicide," saying she couldn't find the vein in her neck and that she had knives.

"I don't want to be here any more," she said. "My husband and son are already gone in the bed in the living room."

According to the Poconos Township Police statement, officers rushed to room 2030 around 3:13 p.m. for a "distressed female," who was identified as Metallica Rose Harrison, who was seen with cuts to her left wrist and punctures on her neck.

They located her deceased husband, Charles Harrison, who had multiple stab wounds to his chest, and her son, who was referred to only as T.H., with a single stab wound. They were found on mattresses on the floor.

The criminal complaint stated that investigators found a large butcher knife on the bathroom floor and a smaller knife on the bathroom sink. Both had green handles, which the resort staff said they do not keep on the grounds. A plastic container next to Charles, as well as a garbage can in the bathroom, had a brownish-red liquid believed to be blood. Multiple bottles of medication were also found.