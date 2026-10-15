Pennsylvania Woman Accused of Brutally Murdering Husband and Child at Great Wolf Lodge — Before Calling 911 for 'Help Committing Suicide'
Oct. 15 2026, Updated 12:02 p.m. ET
A 27-year-old mother mercilessly stabbed her husband and 3-year-old son before calling emergency personnel for assistance to commit suicide, RadarOnline.com can report.
The tragedy took place at Great Wolf Lodge in Scotrun, Pennsylvania, on Monday, October 12, one day before they were scheduled to check out. They had spent nearly four weeks at the famed water park.
'My Husband and Son Are Already Gone'
Harrison told the 911 dispatcher that "she needed help committing suicide," saying she couldn't find the vein in her neck and that she had knives.
"I don't want to be here any more," she said. "My husband and son are already gone in the bed in the living room."
According to the Poconos Township Police statement, officers rushed to room 2030 around 3:13 p.m. for a "distressed female," who was identified as Metallica Rose Harrison, who was seen with cuts to her left wrist and punctures on her neck.
They located her deceased husband, Charles Harrison, who had multiple stab wounds to his chest, and her son, who was referred to only as T.H., with a single stab wound. They were found on mattresses on the floor.
The criminal complaint stated that investigators found a large butcher knife on the bathroom floor and a smaller knife on the bathroom sink. Both had green handles, which the resort staff said they do not keep on the grounds. A plastic container next to Charles, as well as a garbage can in the bathroom, had a brownish-red liquid believed to be blood. Multiple bottles of medication were also found.
Harrison Was Taken to a Hospital With Police
Harrison was taken in an ambulance accompanied by police, complaining that she was still alive. She stated, "I f— up, I f— up. I just needed energy and strength."
She allegedly said, "Every day, I work so hard. To be the best person, the best mother, the best wife. It wasn't supposed to end like this. I was supposed to have my happy family. That's what I envisioned since I was a child."
Harrison also questioned how deep she needed to slice her wrist for "next time," asking EMS "why there wasn't an easier way."
Detectives tried speaking to her at the hospital, advising her of her Miranda Rights. She refused to speak, saying she was "suicidal, not stupid."
Great Wolf Lodge Is Cooperating With Police on the Investigation
According to the Lodge, the family had originally checked in on September 21 and extended their stay on October 5 til the 13. They were caught on surveillance video entering and exiting their room a couple times before returning for good around 11:22 pm.
"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by a tragic domestic incident that occurred yesterday in a guest room at our resort in the Pocono Mountains. It was an isolated family incident, and we’re cooperating fully with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those affected," a spokesperson for the resort wrote.
In a news conference, Monroe County District Attorney Mike Mancus said: "This was a violent, domestic tragedy in which two people, a boy and a father, lost their lives. This was not a threat to public safety. This was a contained thing."
Harrison Awaits Her Court Hearing
Harrison has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide and awaits arraignment.
The investigation remains ongoing, as authorities said they found 80 to 90 pieces of evidence in the room and still had other locations to search. Forensic testing and autopsies are still pending.
"Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy," the Township Police concluded in their statement.
Charles' sister, Melissa Rivera, has started a GoFundMe to help fundraise for their funerals to "give them the farewell they deserve."