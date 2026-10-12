‘Dexter’-Obsessed Killer, 20, Stabbed 24-Year-Old Woman 78 Times in Airbnb ‘Kill Room’

Day allegedly enticed Saceanu to his Airbnb for s-x, but when she arrived, he took her into his "kill room" and stabbed her 78 times.

The room was seemingly inspired by the TV show Dexter. In the show, the main character has a designated "kill room" where he murders his victims.

That night, after Day killed Saceanu and fled the scene, he flagged down a police car seeking aid for his bloody hand.

In bodycam footage, Day is seen telling the cop he was bitten by a fox or "wild dog."

However, while examining Day, the flagged-down cop found gaffer tape on him, which Day alleged was from his car—a car he claimed he couldn't remember the location of.

"I'll be honest with you, your story doesn’t quite check out," the officer told the man. Shortly after, Day was arrested on suspicion of committing murder.