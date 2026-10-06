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Home > News > crime

Former TV Anchor Angelynn Mock Sentenced to Life Behind Bars After Stabbing Elderly Mom to Death in Disturbing Crime

Photo of Angelynn E. Mock, Anita L. Avers.
Source: ANGIE MOCK/FACEBOOK; SEDGWICK COUNTY JAIL

Angelynn E. Mock will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

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Former television news anchor Angelynn E. Mock has been sentenced to life in prison for killing her 80-year-old mother at their Wichita, Kansas, home, RadarOnline can report.

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder in the October 31, 2025, death of Anita L. Avers. She will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

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The Brutal Attack and Arrest

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Photo of Angelynn E. Mock, Anita L. Avers.
Source: Facebook

Mock stabbed her mother while she was sleeping.

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Mock had been living with Avers and her stepfather at a home in the 1500 block of East Crowley when she fatally attacked her mother while Avers was in bed, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police responded to the home around 7:52 a.m. after receiving a report of a "cutting." Officers found Avers unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds.

Avers was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:26 a.m.

Mock was outside the home when officers arrived. She had cuts on her hands and was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into Sedgwick County Jail.

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Angelynn Mock's Self-Defense Claim

Photo of Anita L. Avers
Source: ANITA BRADLEY AVERS/FACEBOOK

Mock claims she killed her mother in self-defense.

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A neighbor, Alyssa Castro, told a news station that a blood-covered woman approached her boyfriend’s vehicle and asked him to call 911.

"There was a woman who approached our vehicle with, like, blood, like her hands were filled, her body was filled with blood, asking to call 911," Castro said.

Mock told emergency dispatchers that she stabbed her mother in self-defense to "save herself" after Avers "started spewing venom at me."

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Mental Health and Court Proceedings

Photo of Angelynn E. Mock
Source: LAW&CRIME NETWORK/YOUTUBE

Mock was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder.

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The affidavit stated that Mock struggled with her mental health and had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, which caused hallucinations, angry outbursts, and delusional states.

Mock was found incompetent to stand trial in January after a court-ordered evaluation. She was sent to a state hospital for additional treatment and evaluation and was later deemed competent to face the charges.

She ultimately pleaded guilty in August to first-degree murder.

Under the October 5 sentence, Mock will not receive a 15 percent reduction for good behavior, though she will receive credit for the nearly one year she has already spent in custody.

Mock told the court she does not plan to appeal her conviction or sentence, though she has two weeks to change that.

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Who Was Angelynn Mock Mock Before The Attack

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Photo of Angelynn E. Mock
Source: Facebook

Mock she was a Fox local anchor for two cities, St. Louis and Oklahoma City.

Mock was known professionally as "Angie Mock." She worked as a morning news anchor at KTVI/Fox 2 in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015, before later working at KOKH/Fox 25 in Oklahoma City.

By the time of her mother's death, Mock had left television news and was working in sales and data management in Wichita.

Mock's stepfather previously told investigators she lost her St. Louis television job following "an explosive situation involving alcohol."

Avers was a marriage and family therapist at Wichita Counseling Professionals.

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