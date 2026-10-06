Former TV Anchor Angelynn Mock Sentenced to Life Behind Bars After Stabbing Elderly Mom to Death in Disturbing Crime

Mock had been living with Avers and her stepfather at a home in the 1500 block of East Crowley when she fatally attacked her mother while Avers was in bed, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police responded to the home around 7:52 a.m. after receiving a report of a "cutting." Officers found Avers unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds.

Avers was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:26 a.m.

Mock was outside the home when officers arrived. She had cuts on her hands and was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into Sedgwick County Jail.