Teen McDonald's Employee Allegedly Stabbed to Death in Restaurant Bathroom by Coworker, 16 — After Coming to Work on What Was Supposed to Be His Day Off

On October 8, 17-year-old Reginald 'RJ' Harrell was stabbed to death in the McDonald’s bathroom.

A teenage McDonald’s employee was allegedly murdered by his 16-year-old coworker when he picked up a shift on his day off, RadarOnline.com can report.

Per reports, police responded to the McDonald's on Louetta Road in Texas after receiving reports of an "in-progress stabbing." Paramedics quickly found the wounded Harrell and tried to save his life, but the teen was pronounced dead.

The alleged killer was detained on scene and taken to Harris County Juvenile Detention Center. Authorities have not released the teenager's identity because of his age.

Per Harris County Sheriff Eric Gonzalez, the teens were already engaged in an "altercation," which "escalated when one allegedly stabbed the other."

"Our thoughts are with Reginald’s family, friends and loved ones as they mourn this devastating loss," Gonzalez wrote on Facebook.