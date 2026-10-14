Teen McDonald's Employee Allegedly Stabbed to Death in Restaurant Bathroom by Coworker, 16 — After Coming to Work on What Was Supposed to Be His Day Off
Oct. 14 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
A teenage McDonald’s employee was allegedly murdered by his 16-year-old coworker when he picked up a shift on his day off, RadarOnline.com can report.
On October 8, 17-year-old Reginald 'RJ' Harrell was stabbed to death in the McDonald’s bathroom.
Crime Details
Per reports, police responded to the McDonald's on Louetta Road in Texas after receiving reports of an "in-progress stabbing." Paramedics quickly found the wounded Harrell and tried to save his life, but the teen was pronounced dead.
The alleged killer was detained on scene and taken to Harris County Juvenile Detention Center. Authorities have not released the teenager's identity because of his age.
Per Harris County Sheriff Eric Gonzalez, the teens were already engaged in an "altercation," which "escalated when one allegedly stabbed the other."
"Our thoughts are with Reginald’s family, friends and loved ones as they mourn this devastating loss," Gonzalez wrote on Facebook.
Reginald 'RJ' Harrell’s Mother Speaks Out
Denisha Dennis, Harrell's mother, spoke to a publication about the tragedy.
"I want the kid responsible; I want justice for my son, because I don't have my son no more. He's gone. He was only 17. And I can't talk, I can't hug him, he can't say, 'Ma, I love you,'" Dennis said.
"He did not have to go out like this. He didn't have to be murdered. He did not deserve this at all."
Dennis said Harrell was her youngest child and only son, calling it a "devastating" loss.
Location's Owner Focusing on 'Well Being' of Employees
His sister, Kourtnee Dennis, said she never imagined that sending her brother to work would be the last time she saw him.
On the night he was killed, the teen wasn't originally scheduled to work; he picked up a shift that day. Despite only being 17, Harrell already had his future planned out.
His loved ones told the publication he was going to be a welder after graduating high school. The day after Harrell was killed, the McDonald’s he worked at temporarily closed.
The location owner, Michael Gutierrez, released a statement, saying he was "saddened" by the incident.
"Right now, our focus is on the well-being of our restaurant employees, and supporting them as they process these events," Gutierrez shared.
GoFundMe Launched
Family member Danuaya Hall launched a GoFundMe to raise money for Harrell’s funeral.
"We need support by October 14, and any donation will go directly toward giving RJ a proper service and easing some of the financial burden on our family during this devastating time," Hall wrote.
She added that her family’s hearts had been breaking “every day” since Harrell's tragic death.