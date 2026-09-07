Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Murder

Texas Cop Accused of Killing 3 and Shooting Mother of His Son in Head During Bitter Custody Battle

Photo of Photo of Chad Eberle
Source: Bangs Police Department

Chad Eberle is charged with aggravated homicide and femicide

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 7 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A Texas cop is behind bars in Mexico after allegedly going on a shooting spree that left three people dead and the mother of his son critically injured, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Chad Eberle, 35, allegedly opened fire in the middle of a tumultuous custody battle that led to the bloodbath, according to authorities.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gruesome Crime Details

Photo of Chad Eberle
Source: OfficerEberle/Facebook

Chad Eberle, a Texas cop, allegedly opened fire during a child custody argument.

Article continues below advertisement

The Army veteran reportedly exploded during an argument when he was told he could not take the couple's 3-year-old son to the U.S.

He's accused of fatally wounding two 44-year-olds, a female and a male, and a 22-year-old female at a home in Saltillo.

His son's mother, Litzy Mora, was also shot in the head and remains hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

Eberle fled the massacre with his son and was captured by Mexican authorities August 4, while trying to cross the border into Eagle Pass, Texas.

Article continues below advertisement

A Law Enforcement Background in Question

Photo of a man in hand cuffs
Source: Pexels.com

Mexican authorities remanded Eberle directly to the Saltillo Men's Penitentiary.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Ronald L. Fischer

Fugitive Doctor Captured at Sea After 21 Years on the Run From Assault Conviction

Photo of the teenage clown

Teen Wearing Creepy Clown Costume Charged With Murder After Navy Veteran, 78, Stabbed to Death at Bus Stop

The toddler is in the custody of the northeastern Mexican state of Coahuila's child protection agency and was returned to Saltillo, Coahuila’s capital.

Eberle is charged with aggravated homicide and femicide, the intentional killing of a woman or girl because of her gender. He's being held in the Saltillo Men's Penitentiary.

At the time of his arrest, Eberle was a volunteer reserve officer for the Santa Anna Police Department. He was hired there in November after stints with other law enforcement agencies.

Santa Anna Police Chief Ryan Tucker called the allegations against Eberle "a shock" and said Eberle is on unpaid administrative leave while the department investigates.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.