Texas Cop Accused of Killing 3 and Shooting Mother of His Son in Head During Bitter Custody Battle
Sept. 7 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
A Texas cop is behind bars in Mexico after allegedly going on a shooting spree that left three people dead and the mother of his son critically injured, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Chad Eberle, 35, allegedly opened fire in the middle of a tumultuous custody battle that led to the bloodbath, according to authorities.
Gruesome Crime Details
The Army veteran reportedly exploded during an argument when he was told he could not take the couple's 3-year-old son to the U.S.
He's accused of fatally wounding two 44-year-olds, a female and a male, and a 22-year-old female at a home in Saltillo.
His son's mother, Litzy Mora, was also shot in the head and remains hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.
Eberle fled the massacre with his son and was captured by Mexican authorities August 4, while trying to cross the border into Eagle Pass, Texas.
A Law Enforcement Background in Question
The toddler is in the custody of the northeastern Mexican state of Coahuila's child protection agency and was returned to Saltillo, Coahuila’s capital.
Eberle is charged with aggravated homicide and femicide, the intentional killing of a woman or girl because of her gender. He's being held in the Saltillo Men's Penitentiary.
At the time of his arrest, Eberle was a volunteer reserve officer for the Santa Anna Police Department. He was hired there in November after stints with other law enforcement agencies.
Santa Anna Police Chief Ryan Tucker called the allegations against Eberle "a shock" and said Eberle is on unpaid administrative leave while the department investigates.