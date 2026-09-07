Texas Cop Accused of Killing 3 and Shooting Mother of His Son in Head During Bitter Custody Battle

Chad Eberle, 35, allegedly opened fire in the middle of a tumultuous custody battle that led to the bloodbath, according to authorities.

A Texas cop is behind bars in Mexico after allegedly going on a shooting spree that left three people dead and the mother of his son critically injured, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Army veteran reportedly exploded during an argument when he was told he could not take the couple's 3-year-old son to the U.S.

He's accused of fatally wounding two 44-year-olds, a female and a male, and a 22-year-old female at a home in Saltillo.

His son's mother, Litzy Mora, was also shot in the head and remains hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

Eberle fled the massacre with his son and was captured by Mexican authorities August 4, while trying to cross the border into Eagle Pass, Texas.