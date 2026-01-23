'Sick with Worry': Melissa Gilbert Feared 'Something Would Happen' to Disgraced Husband Timothy Busfield in Jail After Child Sex Abuse Allegations

Melissa Gilbert was "sick with worry" something terrible would happen to her husband, Timothy Busfield, when he was held for a week in jail without bail in his child s-- abuse case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Little House on the Prairie alum, 61, was in the New Mexico courtroom on Wednesday, January 21, when a judge allowed Busfield, 68, to be released on his own recognizance, as his trial could be months away.

He has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse involving two preteen boys he worked with on Fox's The Cleaning Lady.