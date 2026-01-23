Your tip
'Sick with Worry': Melissa Gilbert Feared 'Something Would Happen' to Disgraced Husband Timothy Busfield in Jail After Child Sex Abuse Allegations

Melissa Gilbert cried and thanked God when a judge released her husband fro jail on his own recognizance.

Jan. 23 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

Melissa Gilbert was "sick with worry" something terrible would happen to her husband, Timothy Busfield, when he was held for a week in jail without bail in his child s-- abuse case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Little House on the Prairie alum, 61, was in the New Mexico courtroom on Wednesday, January 21, when a judge allowed Busfield, 68, to be released on his own recognizance, as his trial could be months away.

He has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse involving two preteen boys he worked with on Fox's The Cleaning Lady.

'Sick With Worry'

Melissa Gilbert pleaded with a judge to 'protect' her husband while he was in jail.

"The court hearing was obviously very emotional and stressful," the source dished about how Melissa was there supporting her husband.

She began openly weeping and looked skyward, mouthing "Thank you, God," when a judge agreed to free The West Wing alum, with a long list of conditions.

"Things are clearly far from over, but the main focus of getting Tim out of jail was accomplished. They’re both very grateful. Melissa has been sick with worry that something would happen to him in jail," the insider explained.

'She Believes He's Innocent'

Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield have been married since 2013.

The couple has been married for 12 years and are "very involved" in crafting Busfield's defense strategy with his legal team.

"They have this huge group of friends that support and check in on them every day," said the spy. "Melissa is very grateful for the support. She'll be attending all the court hearings with Tim. She believes he's innocent."

Not only did the actress write a heartfelt plea to the judge asking him to "Please, please take care of my sweet husband...I am relying on you to protect him for me," 70 of Busfield's Hollywood friends and colleagues also submitted gushing character references on his behalf.

Friends Flood the Judge With Support Messages for Timothy Busfield

'Thirtysomething' alum Peter Horton was just one of many cast members to write character letters to the judge on Timothy Busfield's behalld.

Nearly the entire cast of Thirtysomething wrote the judge to tell him what an amazing guy Busfield is.

Costar Peter Horton, who has known his friend and former colleague for 38 years, told the judge, "I know Tim up close and personal, and over time. Tim is not only a great actor and a really good director, more than all of that, Tim is a good man. Through and through."

While they avoided addressing the current allegations, others noted that Busfield was great with the child actors who played his kids on the ABC dramedy.

"They loved him and they trusted him completely. We had intimate scenes with them where we held them in bed with us, and we played with them on the floor. I admired how easily Tim could give up his personal ego and any needs of his own so he could be present to give them his complete focus and generous heart," Thirtysomething star Patricia Wettig told the judge.

Boys Denied Touching Claims in First Police Interview

Timothy Busfield has strongly maintained his innocence against the child abuse allegations.

Busfield believed he scored a major legal victory when his defense team submitted audio of the first interview the two preteen boys did with authorities in November 2024.

The youths were asked about the director's behavior with them on set in Albuquerque, New Mexico. where The Cleaning Lady is filmed.

"So, you know what is right and wrong, right? You know no one can touch your private areas?" the officer asked the twins, who replied, "Yes."

"Yeah, but he doesn't touch those parts," one child told the officer, while the second revealed, "No, he's never touched me... never."

One of the boys later allegedly told a therapist that Busfield touched his "genitalia" and "bottom," and their mom reported the incident to child protective services in 2025.

Busfield has vehemently denied the charges against him.

