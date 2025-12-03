Your tip
Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Melania Trump Destroyed for Using AI for Her Voice in New Spanish Audiobook of Memoir... Despite First Lady Claiming She Speaks 5 Languages

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's new audiobook isn't exactly resonating with people.

Dec. 3 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Melania Trump wants to make sure Spanish speakers also enjoy her memoir... by launching an audiobook version using artificial intelligence, or AI, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The First Lady is believed to be charging $25 for the seven-hour audiobook, which will have an AI-generated version of her voice, a decision that is already being heavily mocked.

Melania Gushes Over Audiobook 'Built With Artificial Intelligence'

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MelaniaTrump/X

Melania has launched a Spanish version of her memoir's audiobook.

On Tuesday, December 2, the 55-year-old told an outlet, "Today, we launch the very first foreign-language version of my audiobook, beginning with Espanol, built with artificial intelligence. This release is inspired directly by the Spanish-speaking community, whose enthusiasm and heartfelt requests encouraged me to make my story accessible to Spanish speakers everywhere."

According to reports, the Spanish audiobook features an AI-generated voice of Melania that maintains her "mannerism, purpose, and authenticity."

Despite Melania's enthusiasm, critics weren't as excited, as one person mocked, "I bet they're all rushing to hear 'Be Best' in Spanish," referring to her notable motto.

Another asked, "Why would anyone care?" and a user pondered, "Did somebody cross-reference this against Michelle Obama's books first?" as Melania was previously accused of plagiarizing a Michelle Obama 2008 speech for her address at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Melania's Citizenship Problem

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The First Lady revealed it will be AI-generated, leading to plenty of backlash.

Earlier this year, Melania released the English-language version of the audiobook for her memoir, Melania, and it is also AI-generated, something she called "the future of publishing."

Melania has boasted about her language speaking skills in the past, telling MSNBC in 2016 speaks five languages: "English, Italian, French, German," alongside her native Slovenian; however, this has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the controversial president's wife, who was born in Slovenia, may have to relinquish her Slovenian citizenship if Ohio Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno gets his way.

Moreno has introduced a bill branded the "Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025," which demands citizens pledge "exclusive allegiance" to the United States, meaning those with dual citizenship, including Melania and her son, Barron, would be forced with the difficult decision.

Trying to Protect Barron

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The First Lady previously claimed to be able to speak five languages.

"An individual may not be a citizen or national of the United States while simultaneously possessing any foreign citizenship," Moreno's bill, released on Monday, December 1, noted. "A citizen of the United States who, after the date of the enactment of this Act, voluntarily acquires foreign citizenship shall be deemed to have relinquished United States citizenship."

While 19-year-old Barron was born in his father's hometown of New York City, he also has a Slovenian passport due to his mother's nationality. However, the bill may not make much noise as it would have to overcome the U.S. Constitution in order to become a law.

Under the Fourteenth Amendment, a citizen "cannot lose his or her citizenship unless he or she willingly surrenders it."

Melania is said to be overprotective of Barron, as it is said she snapped at her stepson, Eric, after he revealed what the college student told Joe Biden on the day of President Trump's inauguration.

Photo of Barron Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

A new bill could force Melania and her son, Barron, to relinquish their Slovenian citizenships.

"Melania does not want Barron discussed. Ever," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter for his Substack. "She told Eric to shut his mouth. She protects that boy like a lioness."

The source also revealed why Melania doesn't want Barron discussed publicly, explaining, "He’s in college. He wants a quiet life. Headlines and memes are the last thing she wants for him."

