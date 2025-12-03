Melania Trump Destroyed for Using AI for Her Voice in New Spanish Audiobook of Memoir... Despite First Lady Claiming She Speaks 5 Languages

On Tuesday, December 2, the 55-year-old told an outlet, "Today, we launch the very first foreign-language version of my audiobook, beginning with Espanol, built with artificial intelligence. This release is inspired directly by the Spanish-speaking community, whose enthusiasm and heartfelt requests encouraged me to make my story accessible to Spanish speakers everywhere."

According to reports, the Spanish audiobook features an AI-generated voice of Melania that maintains her "mannerism, purpose, and authenticity."

Despite Melania's enthusiasm, critics weren't as excited, as one person mocked, "I bet they're all rushing to hear 'Be Best' in Spanish," referring to her notable motto.

Another asked, "Why would anyone care?" and a user pondered, "Did somebody cross-reference this against Michelle Obama's books first?" as Melania was previously accused of plagiarizing a Michelle Obama 2008 speech for her address at the 2016 Republican National Convention.