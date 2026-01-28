Your tip
Melania Trump

White House Showdown: Melania Trump's Surprising Role in The Don's Meeting With Kristi Noem Revealed — as Calls for 'ICE Barbie' to Be Fired Over Shootings Intensify

Jan. 28 2026

Melania Trump's shocking role in her husband Donald's meeting with "ICE Barbie" Kristi Noem has been revealed, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to a news outlet, Melania is fond of Noem and considers her to be a friend – which turns out to be a major perk.

Being Close to Melania Trump Gives a 'Barometer of Security' in the Trump World

Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is fond of Kristi Noem, according to a new report.

The report noted being close to Melania gives a "barometer of security" in the Trump world.

While many called for Noem to be removed from her position after two fatal shootings in Minneapolis, it is suggested her relationship with Melania likely played a part in keeping her safe.

A meeting was held at the White House on Monday. Insiders familiar with it said topics discussed included the midterm races, the new White House ballroom, the new immigration "gold card," and more.

Kristi Noem Isn't Going Anywhere

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted Kristi Noem isn't going anywhere.

Rather than a significant moment, the sources shared it was more like pals having a "college-dorm-style conversation."

Trump made it clear Noem is here to stay on his way out of the White House, telling reporters her job is safe.

As Radar previously reported, Noem was given a humiliating new role amid the ongoing issues in Minneapolis.

A report had emerged about the late-night meeting that alleged Noem was asked about her handling and response to the second ICE shooting.

After Alex Pretti, a nurse, was shot and killed by an ICE agent, Noem claimed his behavior prior to being shot was an act of "domestic terror."

As the meeting came to an end, Noem was reportedly directed to start focusing on securing the southern border instead of working on interior immigration enforcement operations.

Tom Homan Is Taking Over in Minneapolis

Source: MEGA

Tom Homan 'is tough but fair,' Donald Trump shared.

As far as the situation in Minneapolis goes, Trump instructed White House Border Czar Tom Homan to take over.

When making the announcement about Homan's new task, Trump admitted he'd "not been involved in that area" but "knows and likes many of the people there."

"Tom is tough but fair," he added, shockingly revealing Homan would report directly to him rather than to Noem.

Although Noem is keeping her job, Gregory Bovino, who was overseeing ICE and border patrol agents in Minneapolis, was not as lucky, as he was removed from his role as Border Patrol "commander at large" and sent back to his former job in El Centro, Calif.

Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary, released a statement to insist Bovino "has NOT been relieved of his duties."

She also referred to him as a "key part of the President's team and a great American."

Alex Pretti's Death

Source: MEGA

Alex Pretti was fatally shot by an ICE agent on January 24.

As Radar reported, Pretti was killed on January 24 after he taped law enforcement agents on his phone and stood between them and a woman they had pushed to the ground.

He ended up getting pepper-sprayed, wrestled to the ground, and then fatally shot.

While some reports claimed he may have had a gun on him, there was nothing definitive regarding his intention to harm any of the officers.

While his family noted they were "heartbroken and angry" by his murder, officials defended his murder, claiming the agent who shot him feared for his life.

