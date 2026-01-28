White House Showdown: Melania Trump's Surprising Role in The Don's Meeting With Kristi Noem Revealed — as Calls for 'ICE Barbie' to Be Fired Over Shootings Intensify

Rather than a significant moment, the sources shared it was more like pals having a "college-dorm-style conversation."

Trump made it clear Noem is here to stay on his way out of the White House, telling reporters her job is safe.

As Radar previously reported, Noem was given a humiliating new role amid the ongoing issues in Minneapolis.

A report had emerged about the late-night meeting that alleged Noem was asked about her handling and response to the second ICE shooting.

After Alex Pretti, a nurse, was shot and killed by an ICE agent, Noem claimed his behavior prior to being shot was an act of "domestic terror."

As the meeting came to an end, Noem was reportedly directed to start focusing on securing the southern border instead of working on interior immigration enforcement operations.