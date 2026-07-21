Megyn Kelly Torches 'Thin-Skinned' Michelle Obama for Complaining About First Lady Fashion Scrutiny: 'Stop Making Everything an Attack on You'
July 21 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly roasted Michelle Obama over her latest complaints about how the media scrutinized what she wore instead of what she said while campaigning for her husband, former President Barack Obama, and during her time as First Lady, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 55-year-old conservative firebrand called it "the latest installment of 'America, you've disappointed me again,'" as she played the clip from Michelle's appearance at Essence Fest last week.
Michelle, 61, claimed the news articles would start by describing what she was wearing and not immediately focus on her oratory powers, noting: "It wouldn't matter what I said. The article would start with what I had on."
"Oh my god, she is dripping in narcissism. Dripping in it. Would you at least feign some humility?" Kelly sighed on her July 20 SiriusXM show after the video played.
The former Fox News host went on to explain that it happens to most women in politics, since men tend to wear very similar suits that don't stand out.
"The reason they wrote about your fashion is that yes, you're a woman. It wasn't to diminish you. They do it to every female politician. And it's not to diminish them. It's because it's interesting," Kelly observed.
Women in Politics 'Tend to Take' More Fashion Risks
"It's part of your look. It's part of your messaging. They would do it to men, too, if men dress differently from one another. But they don't. They all look the same," Kelly pointed out.
She noted that when male politicians break the norm, as Barack did with his infamous tan suit in 2014 at a White House briefing, it makes the news.
"But the women do tend to take more risks. And then it gets more interesting. It's fun to talk about. It's yet another item about them that's expressive, that says something as we try to get to know them, or the spouse of a politician," she claimed.
'Stop Making Everything an Attack on You'
Kelly then lit into Michelle for her complaints about her time as first lady.
"So off with this grievance nonsense. You're not aggrieved. It doesn't make anybody a misogynist. It's just something about you that caught the eye of people who are bored, need to fill magazines or newspaper copy," she told the Becoming author.
"Stop making everything an attack on you, you thin-skinned person. It's just ridiculous," Kelly huffed.
'Why Did Michelle Obama Just Write a Whole Book About Fashion?'
Kelly also noted that Michelle appeared to revel in her status as a style icon when she was first lady.
"If she's so upset about our focus on her fashion, why did she pose for Vogue four times on its cover? Why did she just do a whole book about fashion?" she asked about Michelle's latest book, The Look.
Released in November 2025, the book featured more than 200 photographs of Michelle's fashion journey, from iconic looks to never-before-seen images.
When it was released, the Chicago native proudly wrote via Instagram, "The Look is out today! I’m so proud of this book – it captures my belief that style is a language of its own, one that each of us can use to express our individuality and ignite confidence."