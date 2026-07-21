Megyn Kelly Torches 'Thin-Skinned' Michelle Obama for Complaining About First Lady Fashion Scrutiny: 'Stop Making Everything an Attack on You'

Michelle, 61, claimed the news articles would start by describing what she was wearing and not immediately focus on her oratory powers, noting: "It wouldn't matter what I said. The article would start with what I had on."

"Oh my god, she is dripping in narcissism. Dripping in it. Would you at least feign some humility?" Kelly sighed on her July 20 SiriusXM show after the video played.

The former Fox News host went on to explain that it happens to most women in politics, since men tend to wear very similar suits that don't stand out.

"The reason they wrote about your fashion is that yes, you're a woman. It wasn't to diminish you. They do it to every female politician. And it's not to diminish them. It's because it's interesting," Kelly observed.