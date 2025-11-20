EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama Mauled for 'Trying to Go Full Miranda Priestly' as She Rambles About 'Power of Fashion'

"What I wore was important … people looked forward to the outfits, and once I got their attention, they listened to what I had to say," she writes in the book. "This is the soft power of fashion."

She added about the fashion industry in a recent interview to promote the book: "It is a business – billions of dollars of business."

Her phrase echoes almost word-for-word the famous Devil Wears Prada scene in which Meryl Streep's magazine boss character puts down her assistant Andrea, played by Anne Hathaway, by telling her a "belt is not just a belt" – it is part of a huge multi-billion dollar business.

Obama's messages have now prompted mockery, with some claiming she is trying to copy Priestly's cold, polished worldview and make herself into some kind of fashion guru.

One veteran fashion publicist said: "People are teasing her because the language is straight out of fictional Miranda's playbook – the idea that clothes are strategy, that every hemline is a political act. It's uncanny, and some think she's embracing the caricature."

Another industry insider added: "She's being mocked for leaning into this high-priestess tone, but that's the cost of trying to step into the guru space. Folks hear echoes of The Devil Wears Prada and assume she's putting on the persona."