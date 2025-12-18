Megyn Kelly's Shocking 'Prediction': Controversial TV Host Believes Rob Reiner's Troubled Son Nick Will Claim His Dad 'Molested Him' Before Knife Slayings

Kelly went on to reference a report citing comments from Erik Audé, who worked with Rob and Nick on their semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie.

According to what he told a media outlet, Audé was disturbed by Rob and Nick's relationship.

"Erik Audé, 45, told the Daily Mail he found the dynamic between Rob and his son Nick 'troubling.' They were fighting," Kelly revealed. "They were arguing with each other while they were on the set. They did point out that this guy's scenes were ultimately cut from the film. 'They were kissing each other on the lips, which was weird.'"

"They bickered, or they were bickering. They were going off on each other on set. It wasn't comfortable. There was definitely hostility there," she continued.