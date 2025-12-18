Megyn Kelly's Shocking 'Prediction': Controversial TV Host Believes Rob Reiner's Troubled Son Nick Will Claim His Dad 'Molested Him' Before Knife Slayings
Dec. 18 2025, Updated 10:52 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has made a shocking prediction that Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner will claim his dad "molested" him prior to the knife slayings of Rob and his wife Michele, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelly discussed the controversial hypothesis on a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.
Megyn Kelly's 'Out-of-Left-Field' Prediction
When discussing what she thinks Nick may allege, she made it clear this was pure speculation and she was not making any accusations against anyone.
"Here's what I think, and this is a like out-of-left-field prediction," Kelly shared. "And it's just because the Menendez case is on my mind because that's also California.
"And this is what triggered it, in no way am I impugning Rob Reiner. No, I believe there isn’t anything untoward. I think he seems by all accounts a loving father and an appropriate father."
A Person Who Worked With Rob and Nick Reiner on 'Being Charlie' Found Their Relationship 'Troubling'
Kelly went on to reference a report citing comments from Erik Audé, who worked with Rob and Nick on their semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie.
According to what he told a media outlet, Audé was disturbed by Rob and Nick's relationship.
"Erik Audé, 45, told the Daily Mail he found the dynamic between Rob and his son Nick 'troubling.' They were fighting," Kelly revealed. "They were arguing with each other while they were on the set. They did point out that this guy's scenes were ultimately cut from the film. 'They were kissing each other on the lips, which was weird.'"
"They bickered, or they were bickering. They were going off on each other on set. It wasn't comfortable. There was definitely hostility there," she continued.
What Does Megyn Kelly Think Nick Reiner Could Do in Court?
Kelly then went on to share what she believes Nick could potentially attempt to do in court.
"So my question is, is there a likelihood Nick Reiner pulls a card from the Menendez defense? We're in California. It's gonna be a California jury, and he'll say, 'He was molesting me my whole life. That's why I was so messed up from the time I was 10. That's why I got hooked on drugs.' There's no way of disproving that, and plays the sympathy card with a California jury about why, from a very young age, he was all messed up.
"This level of drug addiction at this young of an age may involve parents who were focused on the wrong thing, like careers."
Nick Reiner's Siblings Speak Out on Rob and Michele Reiner's Deaths
As Radar reported, Rob and Michele were found dead with their throats slit on Sunday.
Their son, Nick, is the main suspect who is believed to have murdered them. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman spoke at a press conference to detail the charges Nick is facing, which are two counts of first-degree murder with a special allegation he used a knife, Hochman shared.
In the wake of their parents' deaths, Nick's siblings, Romy and Jake Reiner, broke their silence yesterday.
Speaking with a news outlet, they stated, "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends."
They added: "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.
"We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."