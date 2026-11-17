Kelly accused the star of faking her tears, slamming anyone buying the claims made in the doc.

"The actress playing Emily actually cries on camera!" Kelly pointed out. "This is what a farce we're witnessing, people! What the eff?"

The former Fox News personality noted, "And like you get the little disclaimer like, 'An actress is portraying the part of Emily,' but it's it's there, and then it's gone, and then you forget that this is not an actual woman who's ever even met Russell Brand!"