Megyn Kelly Rages Over Performance From Actress Playing Russell Brand Sexual Assault Victim in Documentary: 'What a Farce'
Nov. 17 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly isn't letting up on her defense of Russell Brand, RadarOnline.com can report.
During an episode of her show, Kelly reacted to an actress' portrayal of one of his victims in the new Netflix documentary, Open Secret. In it, the actress gets emotional while playing the role of "Emily," a pseudonym for one of Brand's r-pe accusers.
Megyn Kelly Continues to Defend Russell Brand
Kelly accused the star of faking her tears, slamming anyone buying the claims made in the doc.
"The actress playing Emily actually cries on camera!" Kelly pointed out. "This is what a farce we're witnessing, people! What the eff?"
The former Fox News personality noted, "And like you get the little disclaimer like, 'An actress is portraying the part of Emily,' but it's it's there, and then it's gone, and then you forget that this is not an actual woman who's ever even met Russell Brand!"
Megyn Kelly Accuses Actress of 'Fake Crying'
Kelly proceeded to play a clip of the actress telling "Emily's" sexual assault story, promptly ripping it to shreds.
"She’s an actress!" she argued. "Oh, my God, she's fake-crying! This is so f---ed up, oh my God!"
"Oh, my God, this is journalistic malpractice!" the 55-year-old added.
"To present this woman and have her act out emotions like the tearful, 'I can't get through the rest of this testimony' moment. What in the actual?" Kelly raged. "This is from the Netflix documentary that's on right now."
She went on, "Right now they’re doing this to us! It's all over Netflix! Women are talking about this coast to coast!"
"'What a b-stard he is. How evil he is.' It is an actress, my friends, pretending to cry!" the commentator demanded.
"How on earth is anyone supposed to judge the credibility of quote, 'Emily' based on this?" she asked.
Megyn Kelly Calls Russell Brand Netflix Documentary 'Theater'
In another clip, the victim's pseudonym is shown in quotes, in addition to, "This Verbatim Testimony Uses An Actor."
"This is just, I mean, this is theater," Kelly asserted. "If you want theater, and you like theater, and you want to draw factual conclusions from this kind of theater, go for it."
She concluded, "You are what we would call a 'low information voter.'"