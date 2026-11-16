EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand Admits He's a 'S---bag Guilty of Terrible' Acts in Shocking New Documentary
Nov. 16 2026, Published 2:42 p.m. ET
Russell Brand's extraordinary admission he is a "s---bag" who has committed "terrible things" has resurfaced in a shocking Netflix documentary exposing the disgraced comedian's behavior and the entertainment industry's failure to confront allegations against him.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 51-year-old former Hollywood star, recently sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for r--e and sexual assault, is the subject of Russell Brand: Open Secret, which examines his rise from British television presenter to international celebrity and convicted s-- offender.
Chilling Confessions Resurface in Netflix Expose
The documentary features testimony from former girlfriends, alleged victims and journalists who investigated accusations against him.
In a particularly disturbing interview from 2013, Brand appeared to acknowledge a history of troubling behavior – although his remarks were not an admission to the specific offenses for which he was subsequently convicted.
He said: "I'm s--m. I'm a s---bag. I've done terrible things in my life. I've done nasty, nasty things in my life that I'm ashamed of and have got to live with."
During a 2009 stand-up performance following the notorious Sachsgate scandal, Brand made another startling declaration.
He said: "The thing that troubles me about that scandal is this – I do worse things than that every day."
Ex-Girlfriends Reveal Controlling and Abusive Past
The documentary revisits Brand's early MTV career, when his provocative encounters with women helped establish the rebellious public persona that propelled him into the BBC and eventually Hollywood.
Among those featured is former girlfriend Jordan Martin, who describes allegedly controlling and abusive behavior during their relationship.
Martin claims Brand smashed her phone after she spoke to another man and subsequently sexually assaulted her.
She also alleges while visiting him in Hawaii during filming of Forgetting Sarah Marshall, he dictated her clothing and subjected her to humiliating demands.
Reflecting on their relationship, Martin said: "I look at myself back then, and I feel sorry for myself… it wasn't very fair, you know?"
Another woman, identified as "Emily" and portrayed by an actress, alleges Brand r-ped her after refusing her request to wear protection.
Brand has previously denied wrongdoing and maintained that his relationships were consensual.
How Journalists Cracked Hollywood's Open Secret
Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin began investigating allegations against Brand in 2019 after hearing comedians discuss troubling claims about his behavior.
Her investigation helped expose accusations that had circulated within entertainment circles for years without attracting sustained scrutiny.
The documentary also examines how Brand reinvented himself as a political commentator and conspiracy theorist, portraying criticism as part of an establishment campaign against him.
Guardian columnist George Monbiot, who previously praised Brand as a political "hero," acknowledges having misjudged the comedian.
Monbiot said: "Though there was nothing published about his crimes at the time, I should have read the signs better. I failed to do so."
Stars Slam Toxic Culture That Protected Brand
Comedian Nish Kumar, 41, argues the entertainment industry must confront its responsibility for allowing Brand's conduct to go unchallenged.
He said: "We should all be very ashamed."
Writer Sarah Solemani meanwhile recalls Brand's extraordinary charisma and the sexually charged entertainment culture that helped fuel his popularity.
She described him as "an incredible creature – eloquent and poetic and eccentric."
The documentary also revisits the 2008 Sachsgate scandal involving Brand and broadcaster Jonathan Ross, 65, whose offensive telephone messages to actor Andrew Sachs sparked widespread outrage.
Ross subsequently apologized, while BBC executive Lesley Douglas resigned following the controversy.
Russell Brand: Open Secret is available now on Netflix.