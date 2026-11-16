RadarOnline.com can reveal the 51-year-old former Hollywood star, recently sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for r--e and sexual assault, is the subject of Russell Brand: Open Secret, which examines his rise from British television presenter to international celebrity and convicted s-- offender.

Russell Brand 's extraordinary admission he is a "s---bag" who has committed "terrible things" has resurfaced in a shocking Netflix documentary exposing the disgraced comedian's behavior and the entertainment industry's failure to confront allegations against him.

The documentary features testimony from former girlfriends, alleged victims and journalists who investigated accusations against him.

In a particularly disturbing interview from 2013, Brand appeared to acknowledge a history of troubling behavior – although his remarks were not an admission to the specific offenses for which he was subsequently convicted.

He said: "I'm s--m. I'm a s---bag. I've done terrible things in my life. I've done nasty, nasty things in my life that I'm ashamed of and have got to live with."

During a 2009 stand-up performance following the notorious Sachsgate scandal, Brand made another startling declaration.

He said: "The thing that troubles me about that scandal is this – I do worse things than that every day."