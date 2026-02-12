Megyn Kelly Defends Savannah Guthrie's Heartbreaking Video Plea After Online Trolls Ridiculed NBC Host For 'Wearing Makeup' Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance
Feb. 11 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has jumped to Savannah Guthrie's defense after she took heat for wearing makeup in a video begging for the public's help in finding her missing mother, Nancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Savannah, 54, put on lipstick, eye shadow, liner, mascara, and brow pencil for an Instagram video she posted on February 9, appearing more camera-ready than in her two prior videos, where she went makeup-free while tearfully pleading for her abducted mom's return.
Megyn Kelly Calls Out the 'Online Nuts'
"Savannah [is] there, having a little makeup on, having done her hair a little bit. And of course, you have the online nuts who are like, 'I would never if my mother were missing, I would never put on a stitch of makeup' – Okay, Savannah has obviously had the hardest week plus of her life," Kelly, 55, huffed to the haters on her February 10, SiriusXM show.
"Those videos showing her incredibly raw, without hair and makeup done, are what's real," the former Fox News host stressed.
"And as somebody who does the hair and makeup virtually every day, I completely related to that feeling of when things are really hard, really hard, you don't do it," Kelly revealed. "And it's part of your depression, your sadness, and your inability barely to get out of bed."
Savannah Guthrie 'Sounded Stronger' In Her Latest video
"So the fact that Savannah is functioning and was able to drag herself in front of the camera the past couple of times to issue those other videos is pretty Herculean and impressive," Kelly marveled.
"And I saw her putting on a little makeup for the latest video as a very good sign of her mental health, because I think it's armor, in a way," she explained.
"And if you can, just make an effort at looking a little nicer, like a little bit more pop in your lip and your color, it's almost a sign of, 'I will find myself again, that face that I present to the world every day. I'm still there. I'm in there. I'm suffering, but I'm still in there,'" Kelly thoughtfully observed. "That girl who goes out and does the Today show will be back, and it's a bit of armor where it's like she sounded stronger to me in that video, and her messaging was no longer to the kidnappers. It was to us."
'An Hour of Desperation' for the Guthrie Family
Kelly was referring to how, in the video, Savannah spoke to her Instagram followers rather than the possible kidnappers.
In addition to wearing makeup, she donned a gold paper clip link chain and small diamond-studded earrings, although the Today co-host still dressed down in a white T-shirt and black zip-front hoodie.
"I wanted to come on and share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare," she said while speaking directly into her phone's camera.
"We believe our mom is out there. We need your help," Savannah pleaded with followers, asking them to report anything unusual they see or hear to law enforcement, as the family was "at an hour of desperation."
'This Is Probably a Murder'
As the search for Nancy entered its 11th day with no sign of the ailing grandmother, Kelly had a very sad prediction.
"You know, let's face it, there's probably not a kidnapper. This is probably a murder. I mean, I'm sorry. That's what I think. That's what I thought for many days now," the podcaster shared.
Kelly added that she believes that "whoever wrote those ransom notes was an opportunist trying to take advantage of a suffering family," referring to unverified notes from alleged kidnappers, while laying out the reasons why she believes Nancy is no longer alive.
"The big question now is who and why?" Kelly asked about the reason the perpetrator took Nancy from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1.