Megyn Kelly Defends Savannah Guthrie's Heartbreaking Video Plea After Online Trolls Ridiculed NBC Host For 'Wearing Makeup' Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance

Savannah, 54, put on lipstick, eye shadow, liner, mascara, and brow pencil for an Instagram video she posted on February 9, appearing more camera-ready than in her two prior videos, where she went makeup-free while tearfully pleading for her abducted mom 's return.

"And as somebody who does the hair and makeup virtually every day, I completely related to that feeling of when things are really hard, really hard, you don't do it," Kelly revealed. "And it's part of your depression, your sadness, and your inability barely to get out of bed."

"Savannah [is] there, having a little makeup on, having done her hair a little bit. And of course, you have the online nuts who are like, 'I would never if my mother were missing, I would never put on a stitch of makeup' – Okay, Savannah has obviously had the hardest week plus of her life," Kelly, 55, huffed to the haters on her February 10, SiriusXM show.

"So the fact that Savannah is functioning and was able to drag herself in front of the camera the past couple of times to issue those other videos is pretty Herculean and impressive," Kelly marveled.

"And I saw her putting on a little makeup for the latest video as a very good sign of her mental health, because I think it's armor, in a way," she explained.

"And if you can, just make an effort at looking a little nicer, like a little bit more pop in your lip and your color, it's almost a sign of, 'I will find myself again, that face that I present to the world every day. I'm still there. I'm in there. I'm suffering, but I'm still in there,'" Kelly thoughtfully observed. "That girl who goes out and does the Today show will be back, and it's a bit of armor where it's like she sounded stronger to me in that video, and her messaging was no longer to the kidnappers. It was to us."